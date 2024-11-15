Houston at Arizona final odds and predictions
Arizona remains a 1.5-point favorite as they were earlier this week ahead of their games versus Houston on Friday night in Tucson per FanDuel. The over/under on Friday night is 46.5. The over is minus 115 and the under is minus 105. ]Houston is minus 102 on the money line and Arizona is minus 120.
Arizona enters the game on Friday night at 3-6 with a five-game losing streak. Houston is 4-5 and has a two-game winning streak. Arizona is 1-8 versus the point spread in 2024. A 23-10 Arizona win over Utah was the only time the Wildcats have covered the point spread in 2024. Arizona has been favored in all five home games in 2024.
The Wildcats won their first two games at home versus New Mexico and Northern Arizona but did not cover the point spread. Houston is 5-4 versus the point spread in 2024. The Cougars are 2-2 on the road versus the spread and 4-2 as an underdog. Arizona is 0-5 as a favorite in 2024.
Four Arizona games including three of the four have gone over in 2024. Only one Houston game has gone over in 2024. Arizona and Houston are the two lowest-scoring offenses in the Big XII. Arizona is averaging 22.1 points per game in 2024 and Houston 15.2. Houston is second in the Big XII in total defense.
Houston has by far the least productive offense in the Big XII averaging 293.6 yards per game. Arizona is 14th in the Big XII averaging 374.8 total yards per game. The game will likely hinge on how well the Arizona defense contains an anemic Houston offense. Arizona and Houston both struggle offensively.
Arizona has also been struggling on defense. If Arizona can contain Houston defensively they should at least be competitive. Arizona is 14th in the Big XII allowing 393.0 total yards per game. At home, Arizona is allowing 356.4 total yards per game. Arizona needs a good defensive performance on Friday night.
Predictions
Houston is the last best chance for Arizona to win this season. Arizona is a significant underdog at TCU and versus Arizona State in its last two games. The best bet on Friday night is to take the under. A low-scoring game is practically guaranteed with the two offenses on Friday at Arizona Stadium.