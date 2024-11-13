Houston at Arizona: How to watch, odds, injuries, weather, series history
Arizona and Houston will play for the first time since 2018 at Arizona Stadium on Friday night. Arizona will try to end a five-game losing streak. Houston has won two in a row and three out of its last four games. That includes a 24-19 win over then number 20 Kansas State on November 2.
Kansas State defeated Arizona 34-7 in Manhattan on September 13. Friday features the two worst offenses in the Big XII. Houston is last in the conference averaging 15.2 points per game. Arizona is 15th out of 16 teams in the Big XII averaging 22.1 PPG.
Houston is also last in the Big XII averaging 293.6 total yards per game. Arizona is 14th in the Big XII averaging 374.8 yards per game. Houston has been stout defensively in 2024 allowing them to stay in games. The Cougars are fifth in the Big XII allowing 22.0 PPG and second holding opponents to 318.9 YPG.
Arizona is 14th in the Big XII allowing 31.1 PPG and with opponents averaging 393.0 total YPG. The Wildcats are going to have to have a good game defensively versus an offense that struggles and a defense that makes it difficult for opposing offenses. Arizona head coach Brent Brennan wants a vocal fan base on Friday night.
How to watch Houston at Arizona
Trent Rush on play-by-play) and Petro Papadakis as the analyst are calling Houston at Arizona on FS1.
Houston at Arizona odds
Arizona is a 1.5-point favorite over Houston per FanDuel. Houston is minus 112 taking the points and Arizona is minus 108 laying the points. The money line has Houston at minus 102 and Arizona at minus 108. The over/under is 45.5.
Houston at Arizona injury report
Arizona and Houston both have extensive injuries per Covers.Com. The biggest injuries for Arizona have been to linebacker Jacob Manu, left tackle Rhino Tapa'atoutai and safeties Gunner Maldonado and Treyden Stukes. Seven Houston players are on the Odds.Com injury report.
Houston at Arizona weather Friday weather forecast
The weather forecast for Tucson on Friday night per The Weather Channel is 42° with a one percent chance of rain. The wind is projected to be out of the South/Southeast at six miles per hour. A mostly clear sky is forecast with humidity at 42 percent.
Arizona will have an extra day off before playing next at TCU on November 23. The time has not been announced for the TCU game. Arizona State is at Arizona in the final game of the regular season with the kickoff also TBA. Arizona needs wins in its final three games to become bowl-eligible.
Houston versus Arizona series history
Arizona is 1-3 all-time versus Houston. The only win for the Wildcats over the Cougars was a 37 - 3 win in the 1986 season opener. Houston beat Arizona 34-17 in 1969 and 19-16 in 2017 in games played in Tucson and 45-18 in Houston in 2018.