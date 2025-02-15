Houston at Arizona: Odds, Series history, TV and predictions

Coming off only its second loss in the last 15 games, Arizona has an opportunity to get back into first place in the Big XII when they host Houston on Saturday. Houston leads the Big XII with a 20-4 overall record and 12-1 in the Big XII. Arizona is 17-7 overall and 11-2 and in second place in the Big XII.

Arizona lost 73-70 at Kansas State on Tuesday night ending a six-game winning streak. Houston beat Baylor 76-65 on Monday night at home in its most recent game. Texas Tech gave Houston its only conference loss and Arizona its only other Big XII defeat other than Kansas State.

As usual under Kelvin Sampson, Houston is led by their defense. Houston is in the top 10 nationally in 10 defensive categories, including leading the nation, allowing 57.3 points per game. Houston is efficient offensively. The Cougars are ninth, shooting 39.4 percent on three-point attempts and are fourth with only 9.1 turnovers per game.

Four Houston players average in double-figures and five post over 8.0 points per game. Arizona gets forward Trey Townsend back after he missed the last two games in concussion protocol. Arizona will need Townsend inside versus a physical Houston team and to add depth to the rotation. Expect Towsend to be back in the starting lineup.

Houston at Arizona FanDuel Odds

Arizona is a 1.5-point underdog versus Houston per the FanDuel Sportsbook. Taking Houston and laying the points is -114. Betting on Arizona with the points is -106. Houston is -126 on the money line and Arizona is +105. The over/under is 137.5. The over is -115 and the under is -105.

Arizona versus Houston All-Time Series.

Arizona and Houston have each won six times in their series. The Wildcats are 4-2 versus the Cougars are home. Houston ended a three-game losing streak to Arizona with a 72-60 win in the 2022 NCAA Tournament Midwest Regional Semifinals in San Antonio.

Arizona at Houston TV

Dave Pasch will call play-by-play and former Manhattan, St. John's and New Mexico coach Fran Fraschilla will be the analyst.

Houston at Arizona

Arizona needs this game more than Houston. The Wildcats are pushing toward a top-four NCAA Regional seed, with the preview by the committee being announced on Saturday. Playing at home, Arizona pulls out a close, low-scoring game.