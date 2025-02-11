Houston at Arizona on Saturday night named second best game this week

Sixth-ranked Houston at number 13 Arizona on Saturday night for first place in the Big XII has been ranked by Andy Katz of NCAA.Com as the second-best game nationally this week. Number one Auburn at second-ranked Alabama in the basketball Iron Bowl is the only game ranked ahead of Houston at Arizona.

Houston is 20-4 overall and 12-1 in the Big XII. Arizona is 17-6 overall and 11-1 in the Big 12. The winner between Arizona and Houston will be in sole possession of first place in the Big XII and own the tiebreaker against the other, with the teams meeting only once during the regular season if Arizona beats Kansas State on Tuesday.

Texas Tech is 18-5 overall and 9-3 in the Big XII in third place entering their game versus Arizona State on Wednesday. Iowa State has four Big XII losses, with everyone else in the conference with at least five league defeats. Arizona and Houston are near locks for a double-bye in the Big XII Tournament and Texas Tech is close to one.

Houston has rebounded with two consecutive wins after Texas Tech ended its 33-game homecourt winning streak on February 1. Texas Tech also defeated Arizona in Lubbock last month. Houston is at Texas Tech on Big Monday on ESPN on February 24.

Houston is third nationally in the NCAA NetRatings as of Tuesday morning and Arizona is seventh. Arizona vaulted up the seed lines on projected NCAA Tournament Brackets with 13 wins in the last 14 games. A win over Houston would further Arizona's NCAA Tournament resume.

Expect Tommy Lloyd to have Arizona focused at Kansas State on Tuesday night. Playing a tough road game at a team one game above .500 in between big home games against Texas Tech and Houston is not easy. With a mostly veteran team, Arizona should not be caught looking ahead to Houston.