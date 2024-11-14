Houston least productive offense Arizona will play in 2024
The Arizona defense that has allowed over 30 points in four straight games will have an opportunity to improve its numbers on Friday night versus a Houston offense that is the least productive the Wildcats will play in 2024. Houston is 132nd nationally averaging 15.2 points per game and 127th posting 293.6 total yards per game.
Arizona is 104th defensively allowing 31.1 points per game and 95th allowing 393.0 total yards per game. How well Arizona plays defensively will likely determine the outcome versus Houston. Both offenses have struggled in 2024 and Houston has performed at an elite level defensively.
Arizona had by far its worst performance defensively in a 56-12 loss at Central Florida on November 2 in their last game. Central Florida gained 602 yards using a nearly perfectly balanced offense. The Knights had 294 yards passing and 308 rushing completely dominating the Arizona defense.
Houston is not close to as productive offensively as Central Florida. UCF is third nationally averaging 262.80 rushing yards per game. Houston is 82nd nationally averaging 144.89 rushing YPG. Arizona is 96th allowing 169.44 rushing YPF. The Wildcats are 13th in the Big XII allowing 177.43 rushing YPG versus conference opponents.
Houston wants to establish the run. The Cougars run on 59.36 percent of their offensive plays which ranks 21st nationally. Houston averages 37.0 runs per game which is 52nd and 22.4 passes per game which is 128th nationally. If Arizona can force Houston into third and long it will put a lot of pressure on the Cougars.
Houston is 131st nationally converting only 27.73 percent of its third down attempts. The Cougars converted only six of 27 third-down attempts in their last two games which they won. Arizona is 103rd nationally allowing opponents to convert 43.22 percent of third down attempts. If Arizona can stop Houston they have a good chance to win.