How 2025 Arizona Defensive Numbers Compare to 2024 through 4 Games

Arizona has improved defensively in every key statistic through its first four games in 2025 over 2024. The question is, can Arizona continue to play stout defensively through the rest of the 2025 season? Iowa State exposed the Arizona defense in a 39-14 win on Saturday.

In its three non-conference games, including a 23-17 win over Kansas State, Arizona allowed a total of 26 points. Iowa State exceeded that total with a touchdown with 11:30 remaining in the third quarter to take a 29-7 lead.

Arizona is 17th nationally, allowing 266.5 total yards per game. Iowa State had 399 total yards, including 288 passing against Arizona. The Cyclones had seven completions of at least 19 yards and six over 20 to expose the aggressive Arizona defense employed by coordinator Danny Gonzales.

After allowing 174.0 rushing YPG in 2024, Arizona has improved significantly in 2025, holding opponents to 99.8 yards on the ground. Iowa State ran 47 times for 111 yards, a 2.4 yards per carry average, but scored five rushing touchdowns. All five Iowa State rushing TDs were inside the five-yard yardline.

Category 2024 2025 Points Allowed Per Game 31.8 16.2 Passing Yards Per Game 239.0 166.8 Yards Per Attempt 8.1 5.5 Rushing Yards Per Game 174.0 99.8 Yards Per Attempt 4.9 3.0 Turnovers Per Game 1.3 2.3 Red Zone TD Percentage 67.92 46.15 Third Down Percentage 41.45 28.30

Passing yards per attempt allowed by Arizona are significantly down from 8.1 in 2024 to 5.5 in 2025. Iowa State averaged 13.1 YPA against Arizona. Arizona State, which averaged 14.5 YPA against Arizona in 2024, is the only team to exceed Iowa State in that category since the beginning of last season.

The aggressive defense has paid off with Arizona forcing 2.3 turnovers per game. Arizona forced 1.3 turnovers per game in 2024. Arizona forced five Hawai'i turnovers in the 2025 season opener and has four since then. Six different Arizona players each have one interception in 2025.

Arizona has gotten significantly better at keeping opponents out of the red zone in 2025 and on third down. Arizona opponents scored TDs on 67.92 percent of their redzone trips in 2024. That number is down to 46.15 in 2025. Iowa State scored five TDs and a field goal in six red zone attempts versus Arizona.

Opponents are converting 28.3 percent on third down versus Arizona in 2025. Arizona allowed opponents to convert 41.45 percent on third down in 2024. Iowa State converted six of its 13 third-down attempts versus Arizona on Saturday.

To paraphrase the old television show To Tell The Truth, in the next few weeks, will we learn about the Wildcats when the question "Will the Real Arizona Please Stand Up?" Should be answered. Gonzales has a lot of adjustments to make defensively after the loss at Iowa State.