How Arizona alums performed in NFL Week One

Running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt of the Washington Commanders had the biggest impact among Arizona alums in week one in the NFL. Carolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan and Baltimore Ravens kicker Tyler Loop also made significant contributions among Arizona alums in the NFL.

Croskey-Merritt was second on Washington with 10 carries, led the Commanders with 82 rushing yards and scored their first rushing touchdown in a 21-6 win over the New York Giants. Four of Croskey-Merritt's runs resulted in first downs with a long of 42 yards.

Former Arizona linebacker Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles played 17 of the 23 special teams snaps for the New York Giants against Washington. Flanning-Fowles is in his first season with the Giants and his sixth in the NFL after playing his first five seasons with the San Francisco 49ers.

McMillan had five receptions for 68 yards on nine targets for Carolina as they lost 26-10 to the Jacksonville Jaguars in their season opener. Four of McMillan's five receptions were four first downs, with three occurring on third down.

Loop made field goals of 49 and 52 yards, four of his five extra point attempts and averaged 58.0 yards per kickoff. Baltimore lost 41-40 at Buffalo in their season opener. The missed PAT by Loop could have impacted the outcome differently.

Jonah Savaiinaea started at left guard and played every offensive snap for the Miami Dolphins in a 33-8 season-opening loss at the Indianapolis Colts. Miami moved up in the 2025 NFL Draft to select Savanaiinaea with the 37th overall pick in the second round.

Detroit Lions defensive tackle Ray Lopez has one tackle playing 17 snaps on defense and five on special teams in a 27-13 loss at the Green Bay Packers. Lopez is in his fifth NFL season and first in Detroit after playing his first two seasons in the NFL with the Houston Texans and last two with the Arizona Cardinals.

the Bryce Young to Tetairoa McMillan connection was actually quite fun in Week 1 pic.twitter.com/dbS2Jtg4Zc — Josh Norris (@JoshNorris) September 8, 2025

Lopez faced offensive tackle Jordan Morgan, who played 20 snaps for Green Bay on offense and five on special teams. Morgan is in his second year with Green Bay after playing in six games with one start as a rookie during the 2024 season.

Nick Folk is in his 19th year in the NFL and returned to the New York Jets this season. Folk made 35 and 51 yard field goals, both of his points after TD attempts and averaged 62.3 yards per kickoff for the Jets in a 34-32 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.

San Francisco 49ers WR Jacob Cowing and Cincinnati Bengals tight end Tanner McLachlan are on the Reserve/Injured lists at the beginning of the 2025 NFL season. Arizona fans will have a chance to watch Croskey-Merritt and Morgan when Washington is at Green Bay on Thursday night.