Zona Zealots
Fansided

How Arizona and Cal Poly match-up in NCAA Tournament

Arizona is the second seed in the Eugene Regional in the NCAA Tournament and will play third-seeded Cal Poly on Friday.
ByAlan Rubenstein|
State Farm College Baseball Showdown
State Farm College Baseball Showdown | Bailey Orr/Texas Rangers/GettyImages

Arizona will open the 2025 NCAA Tournament as the second seed in the Eugene Regional against third-seeded Cal Poly. Arizona is making its fifth consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance. Cal Poly will be playing in its fourth NCAA Tournament in program history.

Arizona earned an NCAA Tournament appearance by winning the Big XII Tournament title. Cal Poly earned the automatic berth by coming through the losers bracket to defeat Cal-Irvine twice in the Big West Tournament. Cal-Irvine is playing in the Los Angeles Regional hosted by UCLA.

Cal Poly first baseman Zach Daudet, second baseman Ryan Fenn, third baseman Alejandro Garza and starting pitcher Griffin Naess earned first-team All-Big West. Catcher Jack Collins, shortstop Nate Castellon and pitcher Jacob Torres earned second-team All-Big West for Cal Poly.

Most Valuable Player Mason White, Outfielder Brendan Summerhill, third baseman Maddox Mihalakisand closer Tony Pluta were named to the Big XII All-Tournament team. Summerhill and White set the table at the top of the Arizona batting order with centerfielder Aaron Walton.

Offensive Statistic

Arizona

Cal Poly

Batting average

.282

.319

Slugging percentage

.472

.476

Runs scored

371

432

Hits

550

661

Doubles

122

129

Triples

35

16

Home runs

59

55

Strikeouts

458

399

Walks

237

196

stolen bases

47

43

Cal Poly is an excellent hitting team, but Collins is their only true power hitter with a .290 batting average, 13 home runs and 59 runs batted in. No one else for Cal Poly has more than eight HRs in 2025. White leads Arizona with 16 HRs and Walton has 10.

Statistics

Arizona

Cal Poly

Earned run average

4.73

4.78

Strikeouts

527

424

Walks

181

193

Opponent batting average

.268

.266

WHIP

1.40

1.40

Home runs allowed

33

49

Arizona enters the NCAA Tournament after allowing only one run in each of the past four games. Those four games were preceded by Arizona allowing at least five runs in the seven contests before that. How well Arizona pitches will have a major impact on how far they advance in the NCAA Tournament.

Owen Kramkowski is likely to start game one for Arizona after not allowing a run in six innings in the Big XII quarterfinal win over BYU. Naess is the ace for Cal Poly with a 7-2 record, 3.38 ERA and 1.25 WHIP and seems likely to start on Friday versus Arizona.

Home/Wildcats Baseball