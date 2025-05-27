How Arizona and Cal Poly match-up in NCAA Tournament

Arizona will open the 2025 NCAA Tournament as the second seed in the Eugene Regional against third-seeded Cal Poly. Arizona is making its fifth consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance. Cal Poly will be playing in its fourth NCAA Tournament in program history.

Arizona earned an NCAA Tournament appearance by winning the Big XII Tournament title. Cal Poly earned the automatic berth by coming through the losers bracket to defeat Cal-Irvine twice in the Big West Tournament. Cal-Irvine is playing in the Los Angeles Regional hosted by UCLA.

Cal Poly first baseman Zach Daudet, second baseman Ryan Fenn, third baseman Alejandro Garza and starting pitcher Griffin Naess earned first-team All-Big West. Catcher Jack Collins, shortstop Nate Castellon and pitcher Jacob Torres earned second-team All-Big West for Cal Poly.

Most Valuable Player Mason White, Outfielder Brendan Summerhill, third baseman Maddox Mihalakisand closer Tony Pluta were named to the Big XII All-Tournament team. Summerhill and White set the table at the top of the Arizona batting order with centerfielder Aaron Walton.

Offensive Statistic Arizona Cal Poly Batting average .282 .319 Slugging percentage .472 .476 Runs scored 371 432 Hits 550 661 Doubles 122 129 Triples 35 16 Home runs 59 55 Strikeouts 458 399 Walks 237 196 stolen bases 47 43

Cal Poly is an excellent hitting team, but Collins is their only true power hitter with a .290 batting average, 13 home runs and 59 runs batted in. No one else for Cal Poly has more than eight HRs in 2025. White leads Arizona with 16 HRs and Walton has 10.

Statistics Arizona Cal Poly Earned run average 4.73 4.78 Strikeouts 527 424 Walks 181 193 Opponent batting average .268 .266 WHIP 1.40 1.40 Home runs allowed 33 49

Arizona enters the NCAA Tournament after allowing only one run in each of the past four games. Those four games were preceded by Arizona allowing at least five runs in the seven contests before that. How well Arizona pitches will have a major impact on how far they advance in the NCAA Tournament.

Owen Kramkowski is likely to start game one for Arizona after not allowing a run in six innings in the Big XII quarterfinal win over BYU. Naess is the ace for Cal Poly with a 7-2 record, 3.38 ERA and 1.25 WHIP and seems likely to start on Friday versus Arizona.