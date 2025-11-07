How Arizona and Kansas Matchup in ESPN Football Power Index and SP+ Metrics

Arizona and Kansas are fairly evenly matched offensively, the Wildcats should have a significant advantage defensively and the Jayhawks special teams have performed at a much higher level during the 2025 season ahead of the game between the two programs on Saturday in Tucson.

Arizona is ranked 45th overall in the ESPN Football Power Index and 29th in efficiency. The Wildcats are 48th in the ESPN FPI strength of record, have the 66th toughest strength of schedule, 52nd remaining SOS, are 26th in game control, 16th in average in-game win probability and are 31st nationally in SP+

Kansas is 51st in the ESPN FPI, 49th in efficiency, 57th in strength of record, 45th in SOS, 22nd in remaining SOS, 50th in game control, 55th in average in-game win probability and 52nd in SP+. Arizona has performed at a higher level than Kansas in 2025 against a less challenging schedule.

Arizona is 29th in offensive efficiency and 36th in SP+ offense. The Wildcats are sixth in the Big XII, averaging 34.1 points per game, eighth posting 416.4 yards per game, 11th with 149.88 rushing YPG and fourth with 266.5 passing YPG.

Metric Kansas Arizona FPI Ranking 51 45 Strength of Record 57 48 Strength of Schedule 45 66 Remaining SOS 22 52 Game Control 50 26 Average In-Game Win Probability 55 16 Overall Efficiency Ranking 49 29 Offensive Efficiency Ranking 32 23 Defensive Efficiency 89 29 Special Teams Efficiency 3 126 SP+ Overall 52 31 SP+ Offense 34 36 SP+ Defense 76 35 SP+ Special Teams 8 109

Arizona is 23rd nationally in ESPN FPI defensive efficiency and 36th in SP+ defense. The Wildcats are fifth in the Big XII, allowing 19.9 PPG, second with opponents averaging 293.6 YPG, sixth permitting 138.38 rushing YPG and first holding teams to 155.3 passing YPG.

Kansas is 49th in offensive efficiency and 34th in SP+ offense. The Jayhawks are eighth in the Big XII, averaging 31.3 PPG, 11th posting 390.8 YPG, 10th with 158.56 rushing YPG and seventh with 232.2 passing YPG.

Kansas is 89th in defensive efficiency and 76th in SP+ defense. The Jayhawks are 11th in the Big XII, allowing 25.3 PPG, 12th with opponents averaging 383.0 YPG, 14th permitting 170.00 rushing YPG and 11th giving up 213.0 passing YPG.

Arizona has had a far more productive defense in 2025 than Kansas. Kansas has been equally generous defensively against the run and the pass. Expect Arizona offensive coordinator Seth Doege to exploit what Kansas allows the Wildcats to do offensively.