How Arizona incoming offensive backfield transfers rated as recruits

Arizona added quarterback Braedyn Locke and running backs Quincy Craig, Ismail Mahdi and Mike Mitchell as transfers to its 2025 roster. Locke will be the primary backup for Noah Fifita, Craig and Mahdi will compete for carries with returnee Kedrick Reescano and Mitchell is expected to miss the season with a leg injury.

Locke spent his first collegiate season at Mississippi State without playing and received a redshirt in 2022. In two seasons at Wisconsin, Locke completed 53.6 percent of his passes for 2,713 yards, 18 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. Locke played in 11 games as the primary Wisconsin starter in 2024.

Mahdi began his collegiate career at Houston Christian after not being ranked as a high school prospect. In his one season at Houston Christian, Mahdi earned the 2022 Jerry Rice Award as the top freshman in the Football Championship Subdivision.

Mahdi was a consensus All-American as an all-purpose player at Texas State. In two seasons at Texas State, Mahdi had 2,322 rushing yards and 14 TDs and 44 receptions for 470 yards and another score. Mahdi is projected to be the starting RB for Arizona in 2025.

Player Last School HS Rating Transfer Rating Braedyn Locke Wisconsin 0.8935 0.8500 Quincy Craig San Jose State 0.8607 0.8500 Ismail Mahdi Texas State N/A 0.8500 Mike Mitchell Utah 0.8891 0.8500

Utah State was the only Football Bowl Subdivision team that offered Craig in high school. During his three seasons at Portland State, Craig had 1,233 rushing yards, scored 10 touchdowns, made 55 receptions for 530 yards, and added another eight touchdowns. Arizona gains a versatile RB with the addition of Craig.

Mitchell visited Florida State and Utah as a high school prospect, and he also had FBS offers from Louisville, South Florida, and Washington State. In his one season at Utah, Mitchell had 47 carries for 158 yards and one TD. Mitchell had his most productive game with 14 carries for 75 yards versus Utah State.

Craig, Locke, Mahdi and Mitchell project as helping Arizona in the long and/or short term. Mitchell has three seasons of eligibility remaining and seems likely to redshirt in 2025. Craig and Mahdi are players expected to contribute for Arizona in 2025 and Locke provides insurance to Noah Fifita as the backup QB.