How Arizona incoming transfer DL and edge rushers and DL rated as recruits

Arizona added defensive linemen Deshawn McKnight and Tiaoalii Savea and edge rushers Malachi Bailey and Chancellor Owens as transfers to its 2025 roster. Savea returns to Arizona after spending the 2024 season at Texas. Bailey, McKnight and Owens transferred to Arizona from Football Bowl Subdivision programs.

Savea originally signed with UCLA in the 2021 class as a four-star prospect who was ranked 226th nationally and 31st DL in the 2021 class. After one season at UCLA, Savea transferred to Arizona. Savea is the 1,505th transfer and 164th DL in the 2025 portal.

After redshirting as a freshman at UCLA in 2021, Savea has 40 tackles, 9.0 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, 1.0 pass defended, 1.0 fumble recovery and 1.0 forced fumble in two seasons with Arizona and one with Texas. Savea projects as the starting nose tackle in the 4-2-5 Arizona defense.

McKnight was the 1,338th prospect and 149th linebacker coming out of high school when he signed with Appalachian State in the 2021 class. After three seasons at Appalachian State that included not playing in 2023, McKnight transferred to Tennessee-Martin for the 2024 season.

Player Previous School HS Rating Transfer Rating Tiaoalii Savea Texas 0.9161 0.8400 Deshawn McKnight Tennessee-Martin 0.8450 0.8700 Malachi Bailey Alcorn State N/A 0.8600 Chancellor Owens Northwestern State N/A 0.8400

McKnight had 24 tackles, 3.0 TFL, 1.0 pass defended and 1.0 forced fumble in his two seasons playing at Appalachian State. McKnight had 21 tackles, 5.5 TFLs, 4.0 sacks, 1.0 forced fumble and 1.0 quarterback hit for Tennessee-Martin in 2024.

McKnight is the 368th-ranked transfer and 49th DL in the 2025 portal. Expect McKnight and Savea to be the starters for Arizona on the interior of the DL. Arizona gains experience and a history of production with McKnight and Savea on the 2025 roster.

Bailey is the 795th transfer and 79th edge rusher in the 2025 portal. In three seasons at Alcorn State, Bailey had 128 tackles, 46.5 TFLs, 28.0 sacks, 3.0 passes defended, two forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries. Bailey provides Arizona solid depth and should contribute at least as a situational pass rusher.

Owens was not rated in high school but is the 1,491st transfer and 142nd edge rusher in the 2025 portal. In two seasons at Northwestern State, Owens had 78 tackles, 12.0 TFLs, 4.5 sacks, 1.0 pass defended and two forced fumbles.

Arizona added depth and experience to its 2025 DL with Bailey, McKnight, Owens and Savea. The hiring of Joe Salave'a as the new DL coach should help Arizona develop this season. Arizona needs the defensive line to make more of an impact in 2025.