How Arizona incoming transfer interior offensive linemen rated as recruits

Arizona added interior offensive linemen Ka'ena Decambra, Keona Peat, Isaac Perez and Chance Roberts as transfers to their 2025 roster. Decambra is projected as a starter with Peat, Perez and Roberts adding depth. Peat, who transferred from Arizona State, is the only one of the four from a power conference program.

Decambra was not ranked as a high school prospect in the 2021 class. Decambra redshirted as a true freshman in 2021 without playing in a game. After playing in five games in 2022, Decambra started nine at right guard and two at right tackle, playing in all 13 games in 2023.

Decambra started all 12 games for Hawaii at left tackle in 2024 and earned All-Mountain West honorable mention and was named the team's June Jones Offensive Most Valuable Player for the Rainbow Warriors. Decambra was the 611th transfer and 52nd IOL in the 2025 portal.

Peat was not ranked as a high school prospect out of Tempe Corona DelSol. Peat received limited playing time in two seasons at Arizona State. The 247Sports composite rankings have Peat as the 2,214th transfer and 188th IOL in the 2025 portal.

Player Previous School HS Rating Transfer Rating Ka'ena Decambra Hawaii N/A 0.8600 Keona Peat Arizona State N/A 0.8300 Isaac Perez Portland State N/A 0.8400 Chance Roberts Albany N/A N/A

Perez played in 20 games in two seasons at Portland State with five starts in 2023. Perez is the 1,634th transfer and 137th IOL in the 2025 portal per the 247Sports composite. Arizona gains a player with two years of eligibility remaining with the addition of Perez.

Roberts was not ranked as a high school prospect or transfer. Albany lists Roberts as playing 12 games for them in 2024. Former Arizona OL Jacob Alsadek coached Roberts at Albany. Roberts also played at Division II Riffin. Arizona also gains versatility with Roberts, as he has played guard and tackle in college.

The transfer IOL mostly adds depth for Arizona. Decambra is likely to be the only Arizona IOL to get significant snaps this season unless there are injuries. Arizona was hindered by injuries on the OL throughout the 2024 season, which played a factor in the Wildcats' regression.