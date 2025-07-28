Zona Zealots
How Arizona incoming transfer offensive tackles rated as recruits

Arizona added three transfer offensive tackles to its 2025 roster.
Sep 14, 2024; Lubbock, Texas, USA; North Texas Mean Green defensive lineman Jake Shipley (9) rushes against Texas Tech Red Raiders offensive tackle Ty Buchanan (75) in the first half at Jones AT&T Stadium and Cody Campbell Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images
Sep 14, 2024; Lubbock, Texas, USA; North Texas Mean Green defensive lineman Jake Shipley (9) rushes against Texas Tech Red Raiders offensive tackle Ty Buchanan (75) in the first half at Jones AT&T Stadium and Cody Campbell Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images | Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images

Arizona added transfer offensive tackles Tristan Bounds, Jordan Brown and Ty Buchanan to its 2025 roster. Buchanan is projected to start in 2025 and Bounds and Brown add depth. Bounds, Buchanan and Brown were all three-star high school prospects.

Brown was unranked as a high school interior offensive lineman prospect out of legendary Bellflower, California, St. John's Bosco. Before college, Brown spent one season at Jireh Prep Academy in Matthews, North Carolina.

Brown began his collegiate career as a redshirt in 2021 and played in seven games with Charlotte in 2022. In 2023 Brown transferred to Georgia Tech, where he did not play. Brown appeared in five games with Georgia Tech in 2024.

Brown is the 683rd transfer and 62nd OT in the 2025 portal. Listed at 6'5 and 323 pounds, Brown provides Arizona with exceptional size on the offensive line. With experience playing multiple positions on the OL, Brown gives Arizona versatility.

Bounds was the 413th player and 34th OT as a three-star prospect in the 2021 class when he signed with Michigan. In four seasons with Michigan, Bounds appeared in seven games, with most of those on special teams. Bounds has not received an offensive snap since the 2023 season.

Bounds was the 1,513th transfer prospect and 121st OT in the 2025 portal. Bounds projects to be the fourth tackle in the Arizona rotation behind Buchanan, Rhino Tapa'atoutai and Michael Wooten in 2025. At 6'8 and 291 pounds, Bounds provides Arizona with elite length on the OL.

Buchanan was the 805th prospect, 52nd OT and 116th player in Texas out of Corpus Christi, Calallen, in the 2021 class when he signed with USC. In three seasons at Texas Tech, Buchanan played in 24 games with nine starts. Buchanan did not appear in any games in his one season at USC, taking a redshirt.

Buchanan was the 440th transfer and 34th OT in the 2025 portal. Arizona gains experience on the OL. Buchanan and Tapa'atoutai are the projected starting tackles for Arizona. Bounds and Wooten provide depth. Arizona OL coach Josh Oglesby has more depth entering the 2025 season.

