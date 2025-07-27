How Arizona incoming transfer TEs and WRs rated as recruits

Two Arizona transfers are listed at tight end and four at wide receiver on the 2025 roster. Three of those transfers are projected to be starters in 2025 and another two are on the two-deep roster. Most, if not all, of the transfer receivers should make an impact during the 2025 season.

Tight end Keyan Burnett returned to Arizona after transferring to Kansas during the 2025 off-season. Burnett led Arizona TEs in 2024 with 18 receptions for 217 yards and one TD. In the 23-10 Arizona win at Utah, Burnett had a breakout game with five receptions for 76 yards and a TD.

Burnett signed with Arizona in the 2022 class as the 232nd prospect, sixth TE and 20th player in California out of Anaheim, Servite. Arizona quarterback Noah Fifita and former Wildcat Tetairoa McMillan played with Burnett at Servite.

Cameron Barmore is listed at TE on the Arizona roster and as a WR by 247Sports. Barmore was not recruited by any Division I programs, per his 247Sports profile page. In four seasons at Mercyhurst, Barmore had 165 receptions for 2,319 yards and 29 TDs. Mercyhurst moved up to the Football Championship Subdivision in 2024.

Player Previous School HS Rating Transfer Rating Keyan Burnett Kansas 0.9127 0.8900 Cameron Barmore Mercyhurst N/A 0.8500 Kris Hutson Washington State 0.9199 0.9000 Trey Spivey Kansas State 0.8836 0.8900 Javin Whatley Chattanooga N/A 0.8500 Luke Wysong New Mexico 0.8081 0.8700

Kris Hutson had 134 receptions for 1,619 yards and five TDs in four seasons at Oregon and one at Washington State. Hutson signed with Oregon in the 2020 class as the 209th prospect, 36th WR and 21st player in California out of legendary St. John Bosco.

Spivey was the 545th prospect, 78th WR and 13th player in Arizona out of Chandler, Hamilton in the 2023 class. In two seasons at Kansas State, Spivey had 15 receptions for 184 yards and one TD. All but one of the receptions came during the 2024 season.

Javin Whatley transferred to Arizona after recording 108 receptions for 1,810 yards and 12 TDs in 27 games over three seasons with Chattanooga. Whatley did not have a 247Sports recruiting ranking and only had interest from Akron, Army, Chattanooga and Division II Shorter University as a high school prospect.

Luke Wysong was the 2,280th prospect, 289th WR and fifth player in New Mexico in the 2021 class. Wysong had 134 receptions, 1,465 receiving yards and three TDs in four seasons with New Mexico. Expect Wysong to be one of the key receivers for Arizona in 2025.

Transfer receivers should have a major impact for Arizona in 2025. Arizona should have a wider distribution in its pass offense in 2025 than it did in 2024 with All-American and first-round NFL Draft pick Tetairoa McMillan. Arizona has significantly improved its receiving depth in 2025.