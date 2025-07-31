How Arizona transfer defensive backs ranked as recruits

Arizona added cornerbacks Jay'Vion Cole from Texas, Michael Dansby from San Jose State and Ayden Garnes from West Virginia and safety Jshawn Frausto-Ramos from Stanford as transfers to its 2025 roster. All four should receive meaningful snaps for Arizona in 2025.

Cole was the 322nd athlete in the 2022 class but did not receive a national ranking. Arizona is the fourth program for Cole in as many years. Cole signed with Cal Poly out of high school, transferred to San Jose State, where he played for Arizona head coach Brent Brennan and was with Texas in 2024.

Cole had 38 tackles, 3.0 tackles for loss, 1.0 sack, three interceptions, 10 pass breakups and one fumble recovery in his best collegiate season for San Jose State in 2023. Cole is the 1,008th transfer and 113th CB in the 2025 portal.

Dansby was a two-star prospect in the 2022 class and the 328th athlete when he signed with San Jose State under Brennan. In three seasons at San Jose State, Dansby had 70 tackles, 3,0 TFLs. 5.0 interceptions, one returned for a touchdown and 15 pass breakups.

Player Previous School HS Rating Transfer Rating Jay'Vion Cole Texas N/A 0.8500 Michael Dansby Arizona N/A 0.8800 Ayden Garnes West Virginia N/A 0.8500 Jshawn Frausto-Ramos Stanford 0.8925 0.8500

Dansby was the 292nd transfer and 36th CB in the 2025 portal. The 2024 season was Dansby's best, with 37 tackles, 1.0 TFLs, two interceptions and seven passes defended in 2024. Dansby is one of at least four players on the 2025 Arizona roster who played for Brennan at San Jose State.

Garnes did not have a high school ranking when he signed with Duquesne in the 2021 class. In his only season with West Virginia, Garnes had 25 tackles, 1.0 TFL and one pass defended in six games before his year was cut short with an injury.

After not playing as a freshman in 2021, Garnes had 84 tackles, 7.0 TFLs, 1.0 sacks, two interceptions, 17.0 passes defended, 1.0 forced fumbles and 2.0 fumble recoveries in two seasons at Duquesne. Garnes should challenge to be a starter when the season opens on August 30 versus Hawaii.

Frausto-Ramos is one of the highest-ranked high school prospects Arizona added as a transfer in the 2025 portal. Signing with Stanford as a four-star prospect in the 2023 class, Frausto-Ramos was the 417th player and 43rd CB in the 247Sports composite rankings. Frausto-Ramos is the 1,020th transfer and 88th safety in the 2025 portal.

Cole, Dansby, Garnes and Frausto-Ramos were critical additions after Arizona lost a lot in the secondary from its 2024 roster. With the Big XII having a lot of depth and experience at quarterback returning in 2025, how well the Arizona secondary plays will have a huge impact on their season.