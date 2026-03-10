How Brayden Burries compares to other Jerry West Award finalists

Arizona freshman Brayden Burries has been named one of five finalists for the Jerry West Award, honoring the top shooting guard nationally. Burries is joined as a Jerry West Award finalist with Isaiah Evans of Duke, Emanuel Sharp of Houston, Illinois' Keaton Wagler and Connecticut's Solo Ball.

Burries is averaging 16.0 points per game, 5.0 rebounds, 2.6 assists while shooting 49.7 percent from the field, 37.0 percent on three-point attempts and 78.9 percent from the free throw line. After a slow start in the first five games this season, Burries has 11 20-point games in his last 26 contests.

Evans is averaging 14.5 PPG, 2.8 RPG and 1.3 APG while shooting 42.6 percent from the field, 36.7 percent on three-point attempts and 86.8 percent from the free throw line for the number one ranked Blue Devils. Evans is second on Duke to freshman forward Cameron Boozer in scoring.

Wagler leads Illinois, averaging 17.9 PPG and 4.3 APG, while contributing 4.3 RPG on 44.7 percent from the field, 41.0 percent on three-point attempts and 80.7 percent from the field. Wagler scored 46 against Purdue and 34 versus Wisconsin, but also has 12 games in 2025-26 shooting under 40 percent from the field.

#WestAward finalists 🔥



🏀 Brayden Burries

🏀 Isaiah Evans

🏀 Emanuel Sharp

🏀 Keaton Wagler

🏀 Solo Ball pic.twitter.com/XgkM3WVN4m — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 10, 2026

How Burries' competitors performed versus Arizona

Sharp is averaging 15.8 PPG, 3.9 RPG and 1.9 APG while shooting 41.1 percent from the field, 37.6 percent on three-point attempts and 88.1 percent from the free throw line. Arizona held Sharp to two of 11 from the field in a 73-66 win at Houston in February.

Ball averages 13.9 PPG, 3.4 RPG and 1.6 RPG while shooting 40.5 percent from the field, 30.7 percent on three-point attempts and 84.0 percent from the free throw line. Ball scored 14 points on five out of 14 from the field and one of eight on three-point attempts with two rebounds and one assist in a 71-67 loss to Arizona.

Something clicked for Burries after he scored four points on two out of four from the field with one rebound, with two turnovers and three personal fouls against Connecticut. After scoring in single digits four times in the first five games, including the win over UConn, Burries has been below 10 points only three times since then.

Fighting bronchitis, Burries scored seven points on one out of five from the field with four rebounds and two assists against Houston. Burries' consistency with 12 games scoring at least 20 points this season should help his candidacy to win the Jerry West Award as the best shooting guard nationally.