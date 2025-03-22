How current Arizona players have performed against Oregon in their careers

Arizona guards Jaden Bradley, K.J. Lewis and Caleb Love are the only Wildcats who have received significant playing time during their careers versus Oregon. Love scorched Oregon in two of three games versus the Ducks last season. Bradley and Lewis made modest to little contributions for Arizona versus Oregon during the 2023-24 season.

Love averaged 21.3 points per game, 2.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists while shooting 47.9 percent from the floor, 37.5 percent on three-point attempts and 69.2 percent from the floor. Included in those games for Love were a career-high 36 points in an 87-78 Arizona win at Oregon and six in a 67-58 loss in the Pac-12 Tournament.

Bradley was productive in the final two games versus Oregon during the 2023-24 season with eight points in each of those contests. In the game at Oregon in 2023-24, Bradley missed all three of his shots from the field with a rebound and two assists. Bradley's playing time significantly increased in the last 10 games in 2023-24.

In the final two games versus Oregon in 2023-24, Bradley scored eight points each time, averaged 3.0 assists per game and made two of his four field goals and all four of his free throws in two games in March versus Oregon. Bradley has been at his most efficient from the floor and on three-point attempts this March.

Lewis averaged 15.6 minutes per game, made one of his six shots from the field, missed his only three-point attempt. made both free throws, had four rebounds, five assists and six steals in 2023-24 versus Oregon. Lewis should have a much bigger impact versus Oregon on Sunday than he did in the three games versus the Ducks in 2023-24.

Oregon also has a limited number of players who participated versus Arizona during the 2023-24 season. In the transfer portal era it is difficult to analyze the impact players will have from year to year The performance of current Oregon players versus Arizona will be examined next in a follow-up post.