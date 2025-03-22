How current Oregon players have performed against Arizona in their careers

Guard Jackson Shelstad and forward Kwame Evans Jr. and Jadrian Tracey started for Oregon in all three of their games versus Arizona during the 2023-24 season. Shestad is the second-leading scorer for Oregon in 2024-25 but Evans and Tracey have reduced roles this season.

Shelstad improved in each game Oregon played Arizona during the 2023-24 season. In the three games in 2023-24, Shelstad averaged 14.3 points per game, 4.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists while shooting 43.2 percent from the floor and 43.8 percent on three-point attempts and made all four of his free throw attempts.

Shelstad had one of his best games as a freshman with 21 points, four rebounds, one assist and three blocks while making seven of his 16 field goal attempts, three of his seven three-point attempts and all four free throws as Oregon beat Arizona 67-59 in the 2024 Pac 12 Tournament semifinals.

Evans who started all three games versus Arizona during the 2023-24 season has a reduced role in 2024-25. Evans scored 13 points, had eight rebounds, four blocks and four steals while making six of his 15 field goal attempts and one of his four three-point attempts in three games versus Arizona in 2023-24.

West Linn's Jackson Shelstad on his 21 pt performance today against Arizona:



"These are our two leaders and they just put confidence in me. No matter how many shots I miss, just keep shooting that thing... This is a moment hoopers dream about... Job's not finished though." pic.twitter.com/tGZJJkCD7h — Brenna Greene (@BrennaGreene_) March 16, 2024

Tracey scored six points, had 12 rebounds, 10 assists and one steal while making four of his nine shots from the field, missing all four of his three-point attempts and both free throws versus Arizona in 2023-24. Tracey impacted the game without scoring when he had eight rebounds and five assists versus Arizona in the 2024 Pac-12 Tournament.

Shelstad has been solid throughout his two seasons with Oregon. Shelstad is second on Oregon averaging 13.4 PPG and 2.7 APG while contributing 2.9 RPG in 2024-25 on 44.4 percent from the field, 37.5 percent on three-point attempts and 84.8 percent from the free throw line.

Evans is averaging fewer minutes than he received in 2023-24 and posting 6.1 PPG and 4.4 RPG while shooting 47.1 percent from the floor but only 28.0 percent on three-point attempts. Tracey has played in all 34 games this season with 16 starts and is averaging 7.0 PPG 2.7 RPG, 1.7 APG while shooting 48.9 on FGs and 34.4 percent on threes.

Evans, Shelstad and Tracey will be familiar with Arizona guards Jaden Bradley, K.J. Lewis and Caleb Love who also played significant minutes versus Oregon last season. Arizona versus Oregon is a unique NCAA Tournament game with two programs familiar with either other as former conference rivals.