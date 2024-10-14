How de-commitment from 3-star S Allen Gant affects 2025 Arizona class
Three-star safety Allen Gant is the second de-commitment from the 2025 Arizona class since head coach Brent Brennan was hired in January. Gant announced his de-commitment and hire recruitment being 100 percent open in an X post on Sunday night. Three-star athlete Bryce Lewis de-committed from Arizona in March.
Arizona currently has 19 commitments in the 2025 class that ranks 49th nationally in the 247Sports composite rankings. The de-commitment from Gant leaves Arizona with three-star prospect Coleman Patmon as the lone safety committed in the 2025 class.
Gant is the 747th prospect, 62 safety and 115th player in Texas in the 2025 class out of Lubbock Coronado. Per his 247Sports profile, Gant only took official visits to Arizona and TCU. Gant committed to Arizona on June 21. That was two days following his official visit to Arizona.
Three-star Cincinnati Archbishop Moeller prospect Micah Rice who is committed to Louisville was the only safety not committed to Arizona who has taken an official visit with the Wildcats per 247Sports. Several uncommitted safeties are considering Arizona per the 247Sports database.
The highest-ranked safety to watch per 247Sports is three-star Chatsworth, California Sierra Canyon prospect Nevada Miller. Miller is the 1,655th ranked player, 132nd safety and 138th prospect in California in the 2025 class. On3 lists UNLV as the favorite for Miller at 30.8 percent and Arizona second at 26.9 percent.
Gant was the fourth-highest-rank commitment in the 2025 Arizona class. Wide receivers Terry Shelton and Isaiah Mizell and tight Kellan Ford are the only Arizona commitments with a higher rating from 247Sports than Gant. Patmon is the eighth-highest-ranked 2025 Arizona commitment.
Arizona loses safeties Owen Goss, Gunnar Maldonado and star position Treydan Stukes after the 2024 season. Dalton Johnson can enter the 2025 NFL Draft as a redshirt junior. Obtaining safety depth will be critical for Arizona entering the 2025 season.