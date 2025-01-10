How defenses have performed under elevated Arizona coordinator Danny Gonzales

Other than his final season as a head coach at New Mexico, Danny Gonzales' defenses have improved each season he has been a defensive coordinator or head coach. Gonzales was elevated by Arizona to defensive coordinator after being the linebacker coach during the 2024 season.

Duane Akina who was the Arizona defensive coordinator in 2024 is remaining on the staff as the secondary coach. Gonzales has a big job to turn around an Arizona defense that was porous throughout most of the 2024 season. Arizona has remade its defense through the transfer portal.

Arizona finished 109th in 2024 allowing 31.8 points per game, 106th permitting 413.0 yards per game, 98th with opponents rushing for 174.0 yards per game and 103rd with opponents passing for 239.0 yards per game. The only season Gonzales led a defense with numbers as bad as Arizona was in his final season at New Mexico.

Arizona head coach Brent Brennan elevating Gonzales to defensive coordinator while keeping Akina on the staff provides the Wildcats with continuity and will also give them a new eye on the defense and voice in the locker room. Arizona also hired alum Joe Salave'a from Miami as their new defensive line coach replacing Joe Seumalo.

Season Team/Job PPG Total YPG Passing YPG Rushing YPG 2017 SDSU DC 20.2 314.8 178.7 136.15 2018 ASU DC 25.5 404.4 233.8 170.54 2019 ASU DC 22.4 393.3 268.2 181.58 2020 UNM HC 32.6 447.1 283.0 164.14 2021 UNM HC 28.4 363.1 220.1 143.00 2022 UNM HC 26.0 360.5 202.8 157.75 2023 UNM HC 35.1 407.5 235.3 172.17

Gonzales began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at New Mexico immediately after his playing career ended with the Lobos in 1998. After four years away from New Mexico, Gonzales returned in 2006 as the safeties and special teams coach where remained through 2008.

Gonzales joined New Mexico head coach Rocky Long at San Diego State for the 2011 season. After being the safeties coach at San Diego State through 2016, Gonzales was elevated to defensive coordinator in 2017.

San Diego State allowed 20.2 PPG in 2017, which was the same as the season before Gonzales was elevated to DC, improved by less than a yard after the Aztechs allowed 315.4 total yards in 2016, improved from 209.7 passing yards allowing 178.7, but dropped from 105.71 rushing yards allowed per game to 136.15.

With nine incoming transfers on defense, the spring will be critical for Gonzales to implement his expectations and system defensively for 2025. Gonzales' defenses have improved everywhere he has been except for his last year at New Mexico. It is going to take patience for Arizona to develop defensively under Gonzales.