How far Dick Vitale predicts Arizona will advance in NCAA Tournament

On his bracket filled out on ESPN.Com, legendary college basketball analyst Dick Vitale picks Arizona to play out to its seed and reach the East Regional Semifinal before losing to Duke at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Arizona opens NCAA Tournament play on Friday versus Akron in Seattle.

If they beat Akron, Arizona would play the winner of Liberty and former Pac 12 former Pac-12 rival Oregon in the second round on Sunday at Climate Pledge Arena. Vitale picks Arizona in the first round over Akron stating that the Wildcats have too much firepower for the Zips and advance to the second round.

Akron and Arizona are both elite offensively. Akron is eighth nationally averaging 84.6 points per game and Arizona is 23rd posting 81.7 points per contest. The Zips are 13th nationally averaging 74.6 possessions per game and the Wildcats are 63rd with 72.6 per contest.

A potential second-round game versus Oregon would provide Arizona with a chance to avenge its upset loss to the Ducks in the 2024 Pac-12 Tournament semifinals. Jaden Bradley, K.J. Lewis and Caleb Love were the only Arizona players who played versus Oregon in 2024.

The Guessing game has started baby ! Dick Vitale's complete 2025 men's NCAA tournament bracket - via @ESPN App https://t.co/4M202VzoNh — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) March 19, 2025

"Arizona vs. Akron: Too much firepower from the Wildcats. Arizona WINS!...Oregon vs. Arizona: Oregon makes a late push, but Arizona's defensive intensity is off the charts.

Arizona WINS!...Duke vs. Arizona: In crunch time, Duke's Cooper Flagg makes a sensational steal and finishes it with a thunderous dunk to put the game out of reach.

Duke WINS!" Dick Vitale, ESPN

If Arizona can maintain the defensive intensity Vitale alluded to it can make a deep tournament run. Arizona's defense was the biggest reason they won 13 out of 14 games midseason. Guarding the perimeter will be critical for Arizona in the NCAA Tournament. Arizona was 57th holding opponents to 41.5 percent from the field.

The Wildcats are 190th nationally allowing opponents to make 33.6 percent of their three-point field goal attempts this season. Kansas, Texas Tech and Houston combined to make 39.0 percent of their three-point shots versus Arizona in the Big XII Tournament. Arizona has to improve defensively limiting three-point shots.

The average KenPom rating of the teams that each of the NCAAT top four seeds have lost to this season (# of losses):



• Auburn (5) - 6.2

• Houston (4) - 12.6

• Alabama (8) - 13.0

• Tennessee (7) - 16.4

• Duke (3) - 16.8

• Florida (4) - 17.5

• Arizona (12) - 22.3

•… — Blake Lovell (@theblakelovell) March 17, 2025

Tommy Lloyd and the Arizona coaching staff know how to prepare for Duke after losing 69-55 at McKale Center in the fourth game of the season in November. Flagg had 24 points on 8-17 from the field and 2-5 three-point shots with seven rebounds, three assists, one block and three steals versus Arizona.

Arizona and Duke are both different teams than they were four months ago. Center Henri Veesaar has become a much bigger part of the Arizona rotation. Flagg and backup forward Maliq Brown are coming off injuries that caused them to miss time recently and Sion James who played five minutes versus Arizona is now a starter.

If Arizona and Duke advance to the East Regional Semifinals it would be one of the marquee games of the Sweet 16. With the game in the New York area, it would receive increased media exposure. Duke beat Arizona in the 2001 National Championship game and the Wildcats won in the 2011 West Regional Semifinals in their only NCAA Tournament meetings.