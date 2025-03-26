How has Arizona performed All-time in NCAA Tournament Sweet 16

Arizona will play in its 22nd Sweet Sixteen against Duke on Thursday night in Newark, New Jersey. The Wildcats are 11-10 in their previous 21 Regional Semifinal games. Arizona enters the game on Thursday night with three consecutive Regional Semifinal losses that date to 2017 against Xavier.

Arizona lost in the Sweet 16 for the first time in 1951, 61-59 to Kansas State in Kansas City. The NCAA only invited 16 teams to its tournament in that era. It would be another 25 years before Arizona earned an NCAA Tournament berth. Arizona advanced to the 1976 West Regional Final after beating UNLV 114-109 in overtime in the Sweet 16.

Duke is the fifth team Arizona will play for a second time in the regional semifinal. Arizona played UNLV in the 1976 and 1989 regional semifinals, Kansas in 1996 and '97, Louisville in 1994 and 2009 and Xavier in 2015 and 2017. Arizona has not defeated anyone in the Sweet 16 more than once.

Arizona and Duke have played twice in the NCAA Tournament. Duke won 82-72 in the 2001 NCAA Championship Game. Arizona eliminated top seed Duke 93-77 in the 2011 Sweet 16. Arizona lost 65-63 to Connecticut in the 2011 Elite Eight after upsetting Duke in front of a partisan crowd in Anaheim.

Arizona is trying to win its first regional semifinal since a 68-60 win over Xavier in 2015. This season is the 39th time making the NCAA Tournament. Arizona is 62-37 in the NCAA Tournament. This is the second consecutive year Arizona is playing an ACC Team in the Sweet 16. Sixth-seed Clemson eliminated Arizona in 2024.

Arizona is playing a number one seed for the 15th time and the fourth time in the regional semifinals. Arizona last beat a number one seed in the NCAA Tournament when they defeated Duke in 2011. Other Arizona games versus a one seed in the Sweet 16 are a win over Kansas in 1997 and a loss to Louisville in 1997.