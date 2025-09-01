How Noah Fifita performed in season-opening win over Hawaii compared to 2024

Arizona quarterback Noah Fifita was able to be a game manager as Arizona ran for 183 yards on 33 carries and four touchdowns in the season-opening 40-6 win over Hawaii on Saturday. Fifita completed 13 passes in 23 attempts for 161 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions with a 129.7 passer rating.

Fifita completed 60.5 percent of his pass attempts for 2,958 yards, 18 TDs and 12 interceptions in 2024. In 2024, Fifita had two games with a worse completion percentage and fewer yards than he had versus Hawaii. Fifita had two games during the 2024 season with multiple TD passes.

The 7.0 yards per attempt Fifita averaged versus Hawai'i was better than all but three 2024 performances. Arizona was missing starting wide receiver Kris Hutson. Luke Wysong who entered 2025 projected as the top Arizona WR had one reception for seven yards versus Hawaii.

As the season progresses, Arizona is going to need to become more explosive in the passing game. Fifita had four completions of at least 15 yards, with three over 25 against Hawaii. Those four completions accounted for 117 passing yards for Fifita.

Fifita had nine completions for 44 yards in his other 19 attempts versus Hawai. Chattanooga transfer Javin Whatley led Arizona with three receptions for 38 yards. The only TD pass by Fifita was to tight end Sam Olson, who finished with one reception for five yards.

Fifita avoiding turnovers was encouraging but there is a lot of room for improvement. Offensive coordinator Seth Doege and Fifita have spoken about the chemistry they have built throughout the offseason. It might take a few games for Fifita to completely thrive in the Doege offense.

Arizona hosts Football Bowl Subdivision Weber State on Saturday before Kansas State is in Tucson on September 12. Kansas State beat FCS North Dakota 38-35 on Saturday. Kansas State allowed 252 passing yards to North Dakota. Despite two uneven performances, Kansas State should be the first major test for Arizona.