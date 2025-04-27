How Quali Conley fits in with Cincinnati after signing as undrafted free agent

Arizona running back Quali Conley signed with the Cincinnati Bengals as an undrafted free agent. Conley joins a Bengals franchise that finished 30th in the NFL in rushing in 2024. Cincinnati drafted Texas Tech RB Tahj Brooks in the sixth round and signed Samaje Perine, a free agent.

In his second season in the NFL, Chad Brown led Cincinnati with 990 rushing yards and seven touchdowns, with 54 receptions for another 360 yards and four additional scores. Zach Moss was the primary backup for Cincinnati in 2024 with 74 carries for 242 yards and two TDs and 23 receptions for 187 yards and another score.

Conley and Brooks could compete to earn the fourth running back position with Cincinnati in 2025. Brooks had a far more prolific collegiate career and a significantly higher usage rate. Conley had 281 carries for 1,587 rushing yards and 66 receptions for 514 yards and one TD in the last two seasons with San Jose State and Arizona.

Brooks had 586 carries for 3,043 rushing yards and 27 TDs and 57 receptions for 271 yards and one TD in his last two seasons with Texas Tech. Conley's ability as a receiver over Brooks will be a positive as they compete for a spot on the 2025 Cincinnati roster.

Dan Pitcher is entering his second season as the Cincinnati offensive coordinator. Pitcher utilizes a run-first offense that frequently uses screens. How well Brooks and Conley learn the offense and develop as blockers will be critical for them to make the Cincinnati roster.

Brooks spent his entire collegiate career at Texas Tech. Conley played at Utah Tech before San Jose State and had to learn different offensive systems and cultures during his collegiate career. The experience of adapting in college should help Conley as he adjusts to playing in the NFL.