How to watch Eastern New Mexico at Arizona exhibition season opener
Arizona hosts Division II Eastern New Mexico in the 2024-25 season opener for an exhibition game. Eastern New Mexico finished 22-10 in 2023-24 and won the Lone Star Conference Tournament championship for the first time since the 1992-93 season. The Greyhounds averaged over 90 points per game in 2023-24.
Eastern New Mexico is the first of two Arizona exhibition games. Division II Point Saint Loma plays at Arizona on October 28. Arizona will open the 2024-25 regular season on November 4 versus Canisius. Arizona will play its first power conference opponent on November 15 at Wisconsin.
Pac-12 Player of the Year is the only returning starter for Arizona. Guards Jaden Bradley and K.J. Lewis are projected starters for Arizona as the season starts after being key players in the rotation last season. Motiejus Krivas will be the starting center and Oakland transfer Trey Townsend will start at power forward.
Daven Vо̃ is entering his first season as the head coach for Eastern New Mexico. The Greyhounds return key players Alex Alfaro, Jose Murillo and Mario Whitley in 2024-25. Guard Cougar Downing is a transfer from Arkansas-Little Rock who gives Eastern New Mexico a former Division I player on its roster.
Game time and broadcast information
Eastern New Mexico at Arizona is scheduled for a 7 PM Mountain Standard Time tipoff on ESPN Plus. The radio broadcast will be on the Arizona flagship station KCUB Wildcats Radio 1390 in Tucson and on the internet with Brian Jeffries calling play-by-play.
Series history
Arizona beat Eastern New Mexico 118-66 in their only meeting in 1960. The 1960-61 Wildcats were 10-14 under legendary coach Fred Enke. Ernie McCray led Arizona with 23.9 points per game and 12.1 rebounds in 1960-61.
Expect Tommy Lloyd to use his bench extensively against Eastern New Mexico. Arizona will experiment with different lineup combinations with the season starting in two weeks. Keep an eye on forwards Carter Bryant and Tennessee transfer Tobe Awaka and wing Anthony Dell'Orso.