How to watch Tommy Lloyd and Koa Peat in U19 FIBA World Championships

The Under-19 USA Team will begin play in the FIBA World Cup at 8:15 AM Mountain Standard Time on Saturday against Australia in Group D. Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd is leading the U19 USA Team and incoming Arizona freshman forward Koa Peat is playing.

Each game will be streamed live and on the YouTube page dedicated solely to the FIBA U19 World Championships. The quarter-finals, semi-finals, the 3rd place game, and championship game will also be available on Courtside 1891, which requires a subscription.

The U19 USA Team will play its second game in Pool D on Sunday at 11:00 AM MST versus France. After a day off, Team USA concludes Pool D play versus Cameroon on July 1 at 8:15 AM. All 16 teams playing in the four groups advance to the knockout stage. Pool D teams will play Pool C beginning in the round of 16.

Group C is the Dominican Republic, Israel, Jordan and Switzerland. Some have dubbed Group D the group of death. Argentina, Mali, New Zealand and Serbia are in Group A. Canada, China, Germany and Slovenia are in Group C. Group C should also be very difficult.

Arizona forward Koa Peat has been fantastic at the U19 USAB trials. He discusses playing for head coach Tommy Lloyd at USAB and expectations for his upcoming freshman season. Full interview: https://t.co/F8YgRJVUGl pic.twitter.com/HRWgJJz3Of — Krysten Peek (@krystenpeek) June 19, 2025

The Round of 16 begins on July 2, with game times to be determined. The quarterfinals are on July 4, the semifinals on July 5 and the finals on July 6. Lloyd coached the U18 USA Team to its fifth consecutive AmeriCup in Argentina by defeating the hosts in the title game in 2024.

Team USA should be challenged more in its first two games than against Cameroon and in their Sweet 16 game. It is very possible Team USA will play Australia or France again in the knockout rounds. Australia and France should provide a preview of future players to be selected in the NBA Draft.

This is the third time in the past four years that Peat has played for Team USA and the second consecutively under Lloyd. Peat averaged 17.6 points per game, 5.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.9 steals in the 2024 AmeriCup. Lloyd and Peat are able to get a head start on working together with Team USA.