How to watch week 3 College Football Rankings Release
The third 2024 College Football Playoff rankings will be released on Tuesday at 7 PM Eastern Time on ESPN. BYU will fall from the sixth spot as the highest-ranked Big XII team after its 17-13 loss to Kansas on Saturday. There is a strong likelihood the Big XII has lost its first-round bye with the loss by BYU.
The inability of the top five teams in the Big XII to live up to their preseason picks has hindered the conference. Arizona State, BYU and Colorado have exceeded expectations but not captured attention nationally for most of the season. The Big XII will not likely have a top 10 team in this week's CFP rankings.
Boise State who was ranked ahead of BYU in the national polls this week would get the fourth bye in the CFP. Kansas State was 16th in the CFP rankings released last week and Colorado was 17th. Arizona State won 24-14 at Kansas State on Saturday. Expect Arizona State to be ranked this week and Kansas State to be out.
The third loss this season for Kansas State eliminated them from the Big XII title race and the CFP. ASU, BYU and Colorado are all alive for a CFP berth. Arizona State hosts BYU on Saturday in what is now a critical game in the Big XII. Arizona is at TCU on Saturday and can play spoiler versus ASU on November 30.
2024-25 College Football Playoff rankings: Release schedule, dates
CFP top 25 schedule, announcements. All times ET and announcements will be made on ESPN. Per NCAA.Com
- 7-8 p.m ET Tuesday, Nov. 19
- 8-9 p.m. ET Tuesday, Nov. 26
- 7-7:30 p.m. ET Tuesday, Dec. 3
- 12-4 p.m. ET Sunday, Dec. 8 (Selection Day
Arizona lost to BYU and Colorado this season as one of the few programs to play the top three teams in the conference this season. Utah, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, Kansas and Arizona were the top five teams in the Big XII preseason poll. Only Kansas State is having a successful season. Oklahoma State is winless in the Big XII.
Arizona can qualify for a bowl game with wins in its final two games. That would also mean giving ASU a loss and potentially knocking them out of the Big XII title game if the Sun Devils lose to BYU. Making a bowl would at least be a small sense of consolation after Arizona was on the cusp of making the 2023 CFP if there had been 12 teams.