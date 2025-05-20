Inaugural GM for Arizona Sports Enterprise Brian Rooney has extensive experience working in corporate sports sponsorship and sales. Arizona Sports Enterprises was created in June 2024 to manage its multimedia rights deals and operations. Arizona brought its radio rights in-house and produces its games for ESPN+.

Rooney began his career with the Dayton Cubs as an intern in 2007. Rooney has experience working in corporate sponsorships in Major League Baseball, the NFL and the NHL. Most recently, Rooney was the Director of Corporate Partnerships for the Arizona Cardinals since February 2024.

Streaming platforms like ESPN+ have created broader opportunities for sports to be televised. Most of the Arizona team sports now have their games streamed. Almost all of the Arizona women's basketball and softball games and a few football and men's basketball games were streamed on ESPN+ this past year.

The Big XII conference does not have a dedicated network to televise its games like the Pac-12 did. A changing landscape with many aspects throughout college sports has created the need for athletic programs to hire general managers to oversee various aspects of how they do business.

Rooney has worked in corporate sales and partnerships since 2018 with the Detroit Lions. Prior to the creation of Arizona Sports Enterprises, Learfield Communications, which handles rights for multimedia and radio for multiple schools nationally, managed those for the Wildcats.

Corporate sports sponsorships include athletic apparel, which Arizona uses Nike, in-stadium signage, digital and social media, on-site activation for companies to engage with fans directly at events, advertising and hospitality benefits.

Companies gain from corporate sponsorships in a number of ways, including increased exposure and brand awareness, business growth, community involvement, and the chance to host guests at Arizona sporting events and games. Rooney has been innovative throughout his career and should bring a modern approach to Arizona.