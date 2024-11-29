Inconsistent defense and slow start lead to Arizona loss versus Oklahoma in Bahamas
Arizona began the game making two of its first 16 shots and was inconsistent throughout the game defensively in an 82-77 loss to Oklahoma in the Battle 4 Atlantis Semifinals in the Bahamas on Thursday. After taking a 2-0 lead Arizona allowed a 7-0 Oklahoma run and were never led or were tied again.
Oklahoma set the foundation to beat Arizona in the first half. Oklahoma extended their early lead to 26-13 in the first half before Arizona closed the opening 20 minutes with a 17-10 run and miraculously trailed 36-30 at halftime. Arizona shot 28.6 percent from the floor and made two of 11 three-point attempts in the first half.
Arizona made 12 of its 13 free throw attempts, held Oklahoma to 39.3 percent from the floor and 4-15 on three-point attempts in the first half. Oklahoma made all 10 of its free throws in the first half. Arizona and Oklahoma combined to make 19 first-half field goal attempts.
Arizona was elite offensively in the second half. The Wildcats shot 54.1 percent in the second half. Oklahoma shot 46.7 percent in the second half and won the game by making eight of its 14 three-point attempts. Arizona was three for eight on three-point attempts in the second half.
Freshman Jeremiah Frears scored 26 points with 16 in the second half for Oklahoma. Forward Jalon Moore had 24 points and seven rebounds. Arizona had excellent balance led by Caleb Love with 17 points, five rebounds and three assists. Four Arizona players finished in double figures.
Arizona was within one possession three times in the second half. The inability to get stops when they needed them hindered any comeback attempt for Arizona. Each time Arizona cut the deficit to three in the second half Oklahoma followed by scoring on its next possession.
Arizona will play West Virginia on Friday in the Battle 4 Atlantis third place game. West Virginia lost 79-70 to Louisville in overtime in the other Battle 4 Semifinal. Arizona dropped to 3-3 with the loss. West Virginia will enter the game on Friday with a 4-2 record.