Inside the numbers of how clutch Jaden Bradley has been closing games

Jaden Bradley has evolved from a true point guard to a player who has become the go-to player for Arizona closing game. Bradley took over games in the final five minutes to lead Arizona to victories over Florida and UCLA in the first two weeks of the season.

Isaac Trotter of CBS Sports stated, "Jaden Bradley is Arizona's Mr. Clutch." Trotter noted Bradley scored nine points in the final 4:32 to lead Arizona to a 69-65 win over UCLA on Friday. Bradley has looked to get his teammates involved early in games.

Trotter noted that clutch time in college basketball is considered a five-point game with under five minutes remaining. Bradley has scored 15 points on seven of eight from the field with no turnovers in nine clutch minutes against Florida and UCLA this season.

Bradley has seven clutch baskets combined against Florida and UCLA to eclipse his entire total of six all of last season, per Trotter. Taking a view further out, Bradley scored 13 of his 15 points in the final seven minutes against UCLA.

Bradley scored 27 points against Florida with 11 in the final 5:08. One of the biggest questions about Arizona during the 2025 offseason was who was going to replace Caleb Love, closing out games. Bradley has emphatically answered that question.

Bradley is averaging 8.0 points whilte shooting 65.0 percent from the field and 70.6 percent on two-point field goal attempts during the second half of games this season. Against Florida and UCLA, Bradley averaged 14.0 in the second half on 68.75 percent from the field, 50.0 percent on three-point attempts and 83.3 percent from the free throw line.

Bradley is second on Arizona, averaging 15.8 PPG, posts 3.0 rebounds and leads the Wildcats with 4.3 assists. Bradley told reporters that he has taken the opportunity to drive to the basket late in games as opposing defenses tire. Bradley scored four points in the final two minutes against UCLA to give Arizona the lead.

In a challenging 2025 non-conference schedule, Arizona and Bradley have another opportunity for a clutch win on Wednesday night at Connecticut. Connecticut enters the game on Wednesday night in Storrs, ranked third in both polls. Arizona is fourth in the Associated Press Top 25 and fifth in the USA Today Coaches poll.