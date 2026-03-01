Iowa State at Arizona: Game time, odds, series history and television

Arizona hosts Iowa State on Monday night in its final home game of the 2025-26 season. The Wildcats can clinch the outright regular-season Big XII title with a win over the Cyclones. Arizona beat Kansas 84-61 on Saturday to clinch a share of the Big XII regular season title.

Texas Tech won 82-73 at Iowa State on Saturday in an upset that eliminated the Cyclones from contention for a Big XII regular season title. Houston and Texas Tech are the only teams that can tie Arizona for the regular-season Big XII title. The Cougars and Red Raiders need to win out and hope Arizona loses twice.

Arizona is at Colorado on Saturday in its regular-season finale. Houston hosts Baylor on Wednesday and is at Oklahoma State on Saturday. Texas Tech hosts TCU on Tuesday and is at BYU on Saturday to finish the regular season. Arizona owns the tiebreaker over Houston but lost to Texas Tech.

Houston and Iowa State are both poised to drop in the national rankings on Monday. Houston lost 69-56 at Kansas last Monday. The NCAA NetRatings have Houston seventh and Iowa State 10th. Arizona is third in the NCAA NetRatings.

Iowa State at Arizona Game time and TV

Iowa State at Arizona will tipoff at 7 PM Mountain Standard Time with the main ESPN Big XII announcing team of Jon Sciambi calling play-by-play, Fran Fraschilla as the analyst and Angel Gray on the sideline.

Iowa State at Arizona FanDuel Sportsbook Odds

Arizona is a 7.5-point favorite over Iowa State on Monday via the FanDuel Sportsbook. Taking the points with Iowa State is -108. Laying the points with Arizona is -112. Iowa State is +290 on the money line and Arizona is -375. The over/under is 147.5. Betting the over is -115 and the under is -105.

Arizona versus Iowa State series history

Arizona leads the All-Time Series with Iowa State five wins to four. Arizona has won three and lost one at home all-time versus Iowa State. The Wildcats and Cyclones each won at home in 2024-25. Iowa State ended a four-game losing streak to Arizona last season with win in Ames on March 1.