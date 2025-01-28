Iowa State at Arizona line has significant late movement

After being a 1.5-point underdog on Sunday night, Arizona is now a 2.5-point favorite on Monday night versus Iowa State per FanDuel. The four-point swing is a big shift with the money clearly significantly being bet in favor of Arizona. Arizona avoids being a home underdog for the first time since 2012

Arizona was a home underdog when they defeated Florida 65-64 in 2012. The Wildcats have not been a home underdog in a conference game since a 73-69 loss to Arizona State in 2010. The late money being bet on Arizona kept the streaks of being a home underdog and not favored in a home conference game intact.

Arizona is 10-9 versus the point spread in 2024-25 and 6-4 against the number at home. Iowa State is 13-6 versus the point spread this season, 8-1 versus Big XII opponents and 6-2 on the road. The Cyclones have been favored in four of their five road games in 2024-25.

Iowa State won 85-84 as a 3.5-point underdog at Texas Tech but lost 64-57 as a 13.5-point favorite at West Virginia. Arizona won 75-56 as a 4.0 favorite at West Virginia. The only game other than Texas Tech that Iowa State was an underdog this season was 1.5 points in an 83-81 loss to number one Auburn in the Maui Invitational.

Arizona has covered the point spread in its last two games and seven of its last 10. The Wildcats began the season by covering the point spread in only two of its last five games. Iowa State enters the game on Monday night covering the point spread in seven of its last eight games.

Arizona is minus 142 on the money line and Iowa State is plus 116. The over/under on Monday night is 152.5. Betting the over is minus 105 and the under is minus 115. Iowa State could be the second of three top-five teams Arizona could host this season. Duke is currently second in the national polls, Iowa State third and Houston fifth.