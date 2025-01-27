Iowa State at Arizona: Odds, Series history, TV and predictions

Arizona hosts Iowa State on Monday night with the winner taking over sole possession of first place in the Big XII. Houston currently leads the Big XII with an 8-0 record. Arizona and Iowa State are 7-1 in the Big XII. Third-ranked Iowa State is the highest-ranked team to play in Tucson since Arizona beat UCLA 76-66 in 2022.

Iowa State began the season ranked fifth nationally and has been in the top seven all year. Number one Auburn and West Virginia are the only teams to beat Iowa State this season. Iowa State has wins over top-25 teams Marquette, Kansas and Baylor. Kansas and Marquette were in the top 10 when Iowa State beat them.

Iowa State had a 12-game losing streak before losing at West Virginia on January 18. Arizona is one of the hottest teams nationally with nine wins in its last 10 games. Iowa State has won its previous two games following the end of its 12-game win streak.

Iowa State is led by its backcourt of Curtis Jones who averages 18.6 points per game, 4.6 rebounds, and 2.4 assists and Keshon Gilbert averaging 15.5 PPG, 3.6 RPG and 4.7 APG. Whoever wins the guard play should win on Monday night.

Iowa State at Arizona

Iowa State is a 1.5-point favorite over Arizona per the Fan Duel sportsbook. Laying the points with Iowa State is plus 102. Taking the points and Arizona is minus 124. Arizona is minus 108 on the money line and Iowa State is minus 108. The over/under is 151.5. Betting the over is minus 112 and the under is minus 108.

Arizona versus Iowa State series history

Arizona leads the all-time series with Iowa State 4-3. The Wildcats have won the last three games in the series. That includes a 102-77 win in Tucson in 1990.. Arizona is 2-1 versus Iowa State in games played in Tucson.

Iowa State at Arizona TV information

Iowa State at Arizona is on ESPN with an 8:30 tip-off time. Jon Sciambi will provide play-by-play and former Manhattan, St. John's and New Mexico head coach Fran Fraschilla who has worked on Big XII games for many years will provide analysis.

Iowa State at Arizona predictions

Iowa State will be one of the two toughest Big XII home games for Arizona this season, along with Houston. Arizona matches up well with Iowa State in the backcourt. At home, Arizona should be able to use the crowd and pull out a tight victory. Expect an up-tempo game that goes over the total.