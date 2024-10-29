Jaden Bradley and Trey Townsend lead Arizona to exhibition win
Trey Townsend scored 18 points and had 10 rebounds and Jaden Bradley scored 16 on seven of 10 from the floor as Arizona beat NCAA Division II Point Loma 113-64 in their final exhibition game. Arizona will begin the regular season on November 4 versus Canisius.
Arizona fell behind Point Loma 8-4 before taking control of the game with a 14-0 run and never looking back. Bradley scored half the points on the 14-0 run. Point Loma cut their deficit to six before Arizona took command again and was in charge for the remainder of the game. The Wildcats led 59-46 at halftime.
Arizona began the second half with their largest run of the game at 16-0 to extend the lead to 75-46. Arizona finished the game on a 20-1 run and held Point Loma without a field goal on their last 11 shots over the final eight minutes of the game. Point Loma shot 31.0 percent from the floor and made nine of its 36 three-point attempts.
K.J. Lewis had a very efficient night making four of his five shots from the floor, one of two three-point shots, and six of seven from the free throw line to finish with 15 points. True freshman Carter Bryant had 12 on 6-8 from the floor, Tobe Awaka had 12 points and nine rebounds and Henri Veesar scored 12.
Twelve Wildcats scored versus Point Loma. Zach Paulsen led Point Loma with 15 and Luke Haupt with 11 was the only other player for the Sea Lions in double figures. Seventeen Arizona players appeared in the game on Monday night. Arizona shot 57.7 percent from the floor, 40.0 percent on free throws and 75.0 percent from the line.
The exhibition games provided Tommy Lloyd with a chance to see which lineups worked well together. Ten Wildcats played double figure minutes and played at least 20 minutes. Arizona projected starting center Motiejus Krivas missed his second straight game with an ankle injury.