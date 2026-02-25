Jaden Bradley career night and healthy Brayden Burries led Arizona over Baylor

Jaden Bradley scored 25 points and Brayden Burries had 24 to carry Arizona to an 87-80 win at Baylor on Tuesday night. Bradley and Burries were consistent throughout the win over Baylor. Bradley leledad Arizona with 13 points in the first half and Burries scored 10.

Burries scored 14 in the second half and Bradley had 12. Center Motiejus Krivas with 12 points and Tobe Awaka with 10 were the only other Arizona players to score in double figures in the win over Baylor. Bradley made eight of his 17 shots from the field. Burries was eight of 13 from the field in the win over Baylor.

The 25 points were the third highest of Bradley's career and his five made three-point field goals set a personal standard. Bradley has had his four highest scoring games during the 2025-26 season. Bradley set a career high with 27 points in the season-opening win over Florida and scored 26 in the January 26 win at BYU.

Burries bounced back after scoring 18 points combined in Arizona's two previous games. In the three games prior to the win over Baylor, Burries averaged 11.3 points, shot 30.0 percent from the field, made four out of 13 three-point shots while posting 3.7 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.3 steals per game.

Carrying Arizona offensively

With Bradley and Burries combining to make 16 out of 30 shots from the field, the rest of the Arizona team made 14 of their 31 combined shots against Baylor. Ivan Kharchenkov had the third most shots for Arizona on Monday, making three out of nine from the field with six assists and six rebounds.

Awaka, Krivas and Anthony Dell'Orso each had seven field goal attempts, combining to make 11.Dell'Orso finished with eight points. Guard Evan Nelson missed the only other field goal attempt for Arizona against Baylor.

Burries led Arizona with 39 minutes played against Baylor. Kharchenkov played 37 minutes against Baylor, Bradley 35 and Dell'Orso 35. With Koa Peat and Dwayne Aristode out, Bradley, Burries, Dell'Orso and Kharchenkov have been ironmen for Arizona.