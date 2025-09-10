Jaden Bradley named 2nd best point guard defensive stopper nationally

Jaden Bradley was named among CBS Sports' "Ranking college basketball's best defenders by position: Top shot-blockers, wing-stoppers and shutdown closers." Bradley is second among the Point of attack defenders behind Tamin Lipsey of Iowa State.

With Bradley fronting Arizona defensively in 2024-25, the Wildcats finished 60th nationally, holding opponents to 47.5 percent on two-point field goal attempts, and 70th overall, with opponents shooting 41.9 percent from the field. Opponents shot 34.0 percent on three-point attempts against Arizona in 2024-25.

Bradley had an increased role for Arizona in 2024-25. After playing in all 36 games following his transfer from Alabama in 2024, Bradley started all 37 Arizona games during the 2024-25 season. Bradley will be the leader for Arizona during the 2025-26 season.

The versatility Bradley provides defensively and offensively kept him on the flor led Arizona with 1,262 minutes played during the 2024-25 season for an average of 34.1 minutes per game. Expect Bradley to average close to the same minutes during the 2025-26 season.

Who are college basketball's best defenders at each archetype?



Some guys who didn't make All-Defense last year but popped on tape: Florida's Boogie Fland, Houston's Emanuel Sharp, La Tech's Kaden Cooper, UCLA's Skyy Clark, UConn's Silas Demary Jr. and Arkansas' Billy Richmond. pic.twitter.com/NPWxLUmfhB — Isaac Trotter (@Isaac__Trotter) September 3, 2025

"Bradley embraces tough defensive assignments every single night, and he's always up for the challenge. The 6-3, 200-pound guard has good size and excellent anticipation. He gets his fair share of steals (1.8 per game), but Bradley racks up even more deflections and makes everyone uncomfortable. Over 18% of the 178 pick-and-rolls that Bradley defended ended in a turnover, per Synergy. Oh, and he never comes off the floor. His conditioning is excellent. Trip after trip, Bradley shows up ready to create problems for opposing offenses. " Isaac Trotter CBS Sports

Bradley is versatile defensively with his length and physicality. Bradley had a career high in steals with seven against Lipsey and Iowa State in an 86-75 Arizona overtime win in 2025. Iowa State guard Curtis Jones, who led the Cyclones, averaging 17.4 points per game, shot 1-11 from the field in the Iowa State loss.

Bradley finished sixth in the Big XII during the 2024-25 season with 65 steals. During his Arizona career, Bradley has 101 career steals. Bradley would pass Mike Bibby for 10th place in Arizona history with another 65 steals during the 2025-26 season.

The ability for Bradley to stay on the floor is critical for Arizona entering the 2025-26 season. Arizona needs improved defensive play from wing Anthony Dell'Orso in 2025-26 and it is difficult to predict how five-star guard Brayden Burries will adjust to college defensively.

Harvard transfer guard Evan Nelson provides a quality backup on the perimeter and should provide Arizona with another good on-ball defender. Nelson is also making a huge leap in competition from the Ivy league to a power conference.