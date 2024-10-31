Jaden Bradley named player expected to take year 2 transfer jump
Arizona point guard Jaden Bradley was named with "Grant Nelson, Hunter Sallis, Walter Clayton Jr. headline top candidates for patented Year 2 transfer jump" by Isaac Trotter of 247 Sports. The performance by Bradley in the 2024 NCAA Tournament precipitated the transfer of Kylan Boswell after the season.
Bradley significantly improved during the 2024 NCAA Tournament over the regular season. In three 2024 NCAA Tournament games Bradley averaged 12.7 points per game, 3.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 2.0 blocks and 1.7 steals while shooting 42.9 percent from the floor, 4-8 on three-point attempts and shot 84.2 percent on free throws.
Bradley will start with K.J. Lewis and Caleb Love to give Arizona one of the best backcourts nationally. Campbell transfer Anthony Dell'Orso who is originally from Australia gives Arizona an excellent shooter off the bench. Trotter wants to see Bradley improve his jumper. Bradley proved in the NCAA Tournament the ability to make threes.
Trotter expanded on the analysis that Bradley is an exceptional player getting to the rim but shot just 51 percent when getting there in 2023-24. Bradley improved from 40 percent at the rim as a freshman at Alabama in 2022-23. Trotter stated it's realistic to expect another surge Bradley at the rim in 2024-25.
"Jaden Bradley, Arizona- Isaac Trotter 247Sports
The scoop: Jaden Bradley did not start at point guard for Arizona, but by the end of the year, he had beaten out Kylan Boswell for the spot. Boswell transferred to Illinois, so the table is set for Bradley to be a huge focal piece of an Arizona team with sky-high expectations. Bradley played 20 minutes per game last year. He could flirt with that 30-minute threshmark in 2024-25."
Trotter stated, "If Bradley can shoot close to 60% at the rim next year, that'd be a huge boon for this Arizona offense." Bradley and forward Trey Townsend were exceptional for Arizona during the two exhibition wins. Bradley averaged 12.0 PPG, 2.5 RPG, 4.5 APG, 2,0 SPG and shot 8-14 on FGs, 2-4 on threes and 6-8 on free throws.
Bradley is poised for a breakout season. A former five-star prospect, in a less crowded Arizona backcourt the role for Bradley is far more defined in 2024-25. Arizona opens the season on Monday at McKale Center versus Canisius.