Jaden Bradley official return helps Arizona set foundation for 2025-26

Arizona senior guard Jaden Bradley informing the NBA to remove his name as an early entrant in the 2025 Draft helps the Wildcats set the foundation for the 2025-26 season. Freshman forward Carter Bryant was not on the list as expected and will remain in the 2025 NBA Draft.

The 2025-26 Arizona roster is set, barring an unlikely late addition between now and the November 3 season opener versus Florida in Las Vegas. Bradley averaged 12.1 points, 3.7 assists, 3.4 rebounds. 1.8 steals and shot 46.7 percent from the field. 32.1 percent on three-point attempts and 82.7 percent from the free throw line.

Bradley will be a key player in the backcourt, as five-star 2025 Arizona shooting guard signee Brayden Burries is expected to play a major role as a freshman. Bradley could be asked to take on a bigger scoring role early in the 2025-26 season with the loss of Caleb Love until Burries becomes more acclimated to college.

Bradley is one of three returning starters for Arizona, with forward Tobe Awaka and guard Anthony Dell'Orso. Most projections expect Burries to start ahead of Dell'Orso. Arizona could start two seniors with Awaka and Bradley, redshirt sophomore Motiejus Krivas and freshmen Burries and fellow five-star 2025 signee, forward Koa Peat.

Bradley will be critical for Arizona on and off the floor as a leader entering his senior season and as the point guard. Burries and Peat are projected as fringe 2026 NBA Draft lottery picks. Bradley is not currently projected as a 2026 NBA Draft first-round pick but will have the opportunity to play himself into one in 2025-26.

Bradley could be the most important player for Arizona in 2025-26. Entering next season, Bradley will be the only player on the Arizona roster who will be entering his third year in the rotation for the Wildcats. Krivas is entering his third season with Arizona but missed all but three games in 2024-25 with a season-ending ankle injury.