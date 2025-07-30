Jaden Bradley ready to take on leadership role with other Arizona returnees

Entering his third season in the Arizona basketball program, point guard Jaden Bradley says he is ready to take on a greater leadership role with Tobe Awaka, Anthony Dell'Orso, and Motiejus Krivas. Bradley alluded to Arizona missing some key players who were leaders in 2024-25.

Arizona lost Caleb Love and Trey Townsend, who completed their collegiate eligibility last season. K.J. Lewis and Henri Veesaar entered the transfer portal. Bradley stated Arizona will change some things after not advancing as far as they hoped in the 2025 NCAA Tournament.

Arizona lost in the East Regional Semifinals to Duke. Arizona signed a top-five 2025 class and brought in Harvard transfer Evan Nelson to add experience on the perimeter. Five-star freshmen Brayden Burries and Koa Peat will be critical parts of the 2025-26 Arizona rotation.

As key players Burries and Peat will have a voice, according to Bradley. Bradley and Krivas are entering their second seasons with Arizona. Awaka and Dell'Orso will be in their second year with the Wildcats. The rest of the 2025-26 Arizona rotation will feature first-year players.

"(We are) missing some key guys that were leaders last year...we definitely...change some little stuff cuz...obviously we didn't get as far as we hope(d) to (in the NCAA Tournament), so you got to make...minor little adjustments, little tweaks...we got to me, Delli (Anthony Dell'Orso), Tobe (Awaka), (Motiejus) Krivas...we've been in this program...we really got to step up, speak up....I feel like with this program, everybody has a voice...even if it's a freshman...when they're talking, everybody's going to have eyes on them...listening. You know, we all respect one another." Arizona point guard Jaden Bradley

Bradley had a significantly increased role as a junior in 2024-25. After playing 20.1 minutes per game in 2023-24 and appearing in all 37 games, Bradley started all 37 2024-25 contests when he averaged 34.1 MPG. Bradley will likely play as many minutes or more during the 2025-26 season.

Awaka, Bradley, Dell'Orso and Krivas will be critical leaders for Arizona as the freshmen develop early against a challenging early non-conference schedule. Arizona plays Florida, UCLA, Connecticut, Auburn, Alabama and San Diego State in their 2025 non-conference schedule.

Arizona is expected to be a Big XII title contender again this season. Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports ranked Arizona fourth in his Big XII power rankings posted earlier this week. Bradley and Love helped Arizona transition from the Pac-12 to the Big XII in 2024-25.

Bradley will be a leader who is able to draw on his experience after beginning his career in the SEC with Alabama and playing in the Pac-12 and Big XII with Arizona. Awaka also transferred to Arizona with major college experience after beginning his career with Tennessee in the SEC.