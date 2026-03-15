Jaden Bradley returns with wrap on wrist after suffering injury in second half

After leaving the game early in the second half, Arizona point guard Jaden Bradley returned to the game. ESPN sideline reporter Kris Budden stated that Bradley received an X-Ray on his wrist that was negative. Bradley has a wrap on his wrist, a missed a drive to the basket on his first shot post injury.

Bradley had 13 points on four out of eight from the field, made both of his three-point shots before getting hurt. Freshman Brayden Burries, the other Arizona starting guard, is the primary ball handler and point guard when Bradley exits the game. Anthony Dell'Orso entered the game when Bradley went to the locker room.

Arizona led 57-42 at the time Bradley exited the game. Arizona outscored Houston 13-6 to start the second half. Bradley led Arizona with 13 first-half points, Burries scored 12 and Peat 11 for Arizona in the first half. Peat scored four and Burries three without a field goal in the 82-80 win over Iowa State in the Big XII Tournament semifinals.

Lloyd also has the option of providing minutes to backup point guard Evan Nelson if needed in the backcourt. Nelson averages 3.6 minutes per game in 22 appearances during the 2025-26 season. Arizona has limited depth in the backcourt.

Scary moment early in the second as Jaden Bradley appears to injure his left hand after a collision with Emmanuel Sharp



He is now headed back to the locker room@ArizonaMBB - 49@UHCougarMBK - 36

17:33 2nd@KOLDNews pic.twitter.com/b0bCOElb5P — Sean Mahoney (@SeanMahoneyTV) March 14, 2026

Iron Man

Bradley had played every game for Arizona in his three seasons as a Wildcat and leads Arizona, averaging 30.3 minutes per game in 2025-26. Bradley also led Arizona with 1,262 minutes during the 2024-25 season. Caleb Love played 1,260 minutes in 2025-26.

Bradley has been exceptional for Arizona in clutch time (five-point margin with five minutes or less left in the game) this season. Bradley missed only 3:05 after returning from the locker room and played for the remainder of the game. More information on Bradley's injury will be available after the game.