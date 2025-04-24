Justin Flowe enters transfer portal after mixed success with Arizona

Hayes Fawcett of On3 reported that linebacker Justin Flowe has entered the transfer portal after two seasons with Arizona. Flowe had a productive first season with Arizona in 2023 but only played in four games for the Wildcats in 2024. Flowe transferred from Oregon to Arizona in December 2

In 2023, Flowe was sixth on Arizona with 44 tackles and added 2.0 tackles for loss, 1.0 sack, 2.0 passes defended and a fumble recovery. Flowe played four games, mostly on special teams, in 2024 but did not record any stats. Flowe will have one season of eligibility remaining.

Oregon signed Flowe as a five-star prospect, the sixth-ranked player in the 2020 class, the top inside LB and the second-ranked player in California out of Upland. Flowe was regarded as a can't miss prospect. Flowe played in one game as a freshman in 2020 with Oregon before taking a medical redshirt season.

After recording 14 tackles, 1.0 TFL and a forced fumble in the 2021 season opener with Oregon, Flowe missed the rest of the season with an injury. Flowe had 35 tackles and 2.5 TFLs during the 2022 season. After one season playing for Dan Lanning, Flowe entered the transfer portal and committed to Arizona in December.

BREAKING: Arizona LB Justin Flowe is entering the Transfer Portal, he tells @on3sports



The 6’2 235 LB was ranked as a Five-Star Plus+ Recruit coming out of HS (No. 1 LB)



Started his career at Oregonhttps://t.co/RlUbB6EMhS pic.twitter.com/bu0Hp9KST6 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 24, 2025

The initial 247Sports scouting report from national recruiting analyst Greg Biggins stated, "Flowe has a prototype inside linebacker frame at a rock-solid 6-2, 225 pounds. He has a powerful lower body, and plays with maniacal effort and passion for the game."

Flowe is one of the last remaining players eligible to take advantage of the COVID year. Inconsistency and injuries have limited Flowe's career. Another new start might benefit Flowe and potentially provide him a chance to be drafted in 2026. Flowe participated in Arizona's Spring Showcase on Saturday before entering the transfer portal.