Kansas at Arizona Game Day Player Availability Reporting Update

The Big 12 Game Day Player Availability Report lists Arizona cornerback Marquis Groves-Killebrew, wide receiver Chris Hunter, offensive lineman Jordan Brown, and defensive lineman Eduwa Okundaye are all listed as out on Saturday versus Kansas.

Kansas will be without CB Jameer Moore, DL Jason Strickland, tight ends Carson Bruhn and Conlee Hovee and WRs Jaden Nickens and Donald Collier as Player Availability Reporting update. The Kansas injury report has stayed the same since Thursday.

Groves-Killebrew and Hunter are co-starters on the Arizona depth chart. Brown only played against Oklahoma State and Okundaye has appeared in five games in 2025. Ayden Garnes is the co-starter with Groves-Killebrew on the Arizona depth chart. Hunter and Tre Spivey are co-starters at WR.

Kansas cornerback Syeed Gibbs will sit out the first half against Arizona after he was ejected for targeting in the second half of the 38-21 Kansas win over Oklahoma State last week. Gibbs is the most important player who is out for Kansas.

Gibbs plays the hawk position for Kansas, a hybrid of a defensive back and linebacker. In six games in 2025, Gibbs has 15 tackles, 1.0 TFL and 2.0 quarterback hurries. Gibbs is the backup to Jalen Todd at Hawk. Kansas only lists a two-deep. Hawk could be a position to watch with Gibbs out in the first half.

Jay'Vion Cole, Michael Dansby and Garnes are likely to have the biggest increase in snaps at CB with Groves-Killebrew out. True freshman Gio Richardson and Spivey are likely to receive the biggest increase in snaps with Hunter out. Kris Hutson, Javin Whatley and Luke Wysong project as the Arizona starting WRs.

With no game-time decisions listed on the Big XII Player Availability Reporting update, the GameDay update will likely not change close to kickoff. Arizona and Kansas both have the vast majority of their rosters healthy for kick off.