Kansas at Arizona: Game time, odds, series history and television

Arizona hosts Kansas on Saturday for the first time as Big XII opponents. Kansas is playing at Arizona for the first time since December 2008. Arizona can clinch a share of its first regular-season Big XII title with a win over Kansas.

Kansas has been the dominant team in the Big XII with 21 regular-season titles. No current Big XII program has more than two regular season basketball titles. Houston has taken over the mantle from Kansas with two Big XII titles and a 45-6 conference record in the last two seasons.

Arizona enters the game against Kansas with a three-game winning streak after losing its first two games in 2025-26. Kansas beat Arizona 82-78 on February 9 to give the Wildcats their first 2025-26 loss. The health of both teams is a big question mark entering the game on Saturday.

Arizona has been without freshmen forwards, Dwayne Aristode, for the past four games and Koa Peat for the last 3.5. Kansas star freshman guard Darryn Peterson has struggled with cramping and hamstring issues throughout the 2025-26 season.

Kansas at Arizona: Game Time and TV info

Kansas at Arizona will tipoff at 2:00 PM Mountain Standard Time on ESPN. Jon Sciambi will call play-by-play and Fran Fraschilla is the analyst for Arizona at Kansas. Fraschilla and Sciambi will remain in Tucson to call Iowa State at Arizona on Monday.

Kansas at Arizona FanDuel Sportsbook odds

Arizona is an 8.5-point favorite over Kansas per FanDuel Sportsbook odds. Kansas is +330 on the money line and Arizona is -430. The over/under for Kansas at Arizona is 147.5. Betting the over is -115. Laying money on the under is -105.

Arizona versus Kansas All-time series

Arizona has five wins and 10 losses against Kansas all-time, As previously mentioned, Kansas won the most recent game against Arizona earlier this month. Kansas also won its most recent game at Arizona in December 2008. Arizona most recently beat Kansas in the 2025 Big XII Tournament in Kansas City.