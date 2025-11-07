Kansas at Arizona Should be determined by Which Defense Performs better

Arizona has played far better defensively at home during the 2025 season. Kansas has one of the worst defenses in the Big XII. Whichever defense performs better in Kansas at Arizona on Saturday should determine the outcome between the Jayhawks and Wildcats.

Arizona is fifth in the Big XII allowing 19.9 points per game and second, yielding 293.6 yards per game. The Wildcats allow 14.4 PPG at home, which is fourth in the Big XII and 34.3 in losses, which is ninth. Arizona has allowed over 30 points in all three of its losses and 17 or fewer in its five 2025 wins.

Kansas is 11th in the Big XII, allowing 25.3 PPG and 12th, permitting 383.0 YPG. On the road or at neutral sites, Kansas is 12th in the Big XII, allowing 34.7 PPG and 16th and last in the conference, permitting 491.7 YPG. Kansas has allowed at least 40 points and over 500 yards in two of its three road games.

Arizona is third in the Big XII, allowing 251.0 total yards per game at home. The Wildcats lead the Big XII, allowing 224.8 YPG in their wins. Arizona has allowed 408.3 YPG in their losses. Arizona has allowed at least 396 yards in its losses and fewer than 300 yards in its five wins.

In 2024, Arizona ranked 109th Nationally while allowing 31.8 PPG.



They hired Danny Gonzales as the DC for 2025 and he has Arizona allowing just 19.9 PPG (28th Nationally).



Remarkable turnaround. — WestCoastCFB (@WestCoastCFB) November 7, 2025

Arizona leads the Big XII, allowing 155.3 passing yards per game. The Wildcats have allowed 123.6 passing YPG in wins and 208,0 YPG in losses. Arizona has held opponents to 124.0 passing YPG in five home games during the 2025 season.

Kansas is 11th in the Big XII, allowing 213.0 passing YPG in 2025. The Jayhawks are eighth in the Big XII, permitting 214.3 passing YPG in road games. Kansas has allowed 166.2 passing YPG in wins and 271.5 in losses. How well Arizona quarterback Noah Fifita and the passing game perform should be key against Kansas.

Arizona is sixth in the Big XII, allowing 138.38 rushing YPG. The Wildcats are permitting 127.0 rushing YPG at home. Arizona has allowed 101.2 rushing YPG in wins and 200.3 in losses. How well Arizona can stop the run will be another key factor against Kansas.

Kansas is 14th in the Big XII allowing 170.0 rushing YPG and 16th and last, permitting 277.33 rushing YPG on the road. The Jayhawks hold opponents to 108.4 rushing YPG in their wins and allow 247.0 rushing YPG in their losses. Expect Arizona offensive coordinator Seth Doege to try and establish the run early versus Kansas.