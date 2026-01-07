Kansas State at Arizona: Game time, odds, series history and television

Arizona plays its Big XII home opener on Wednesday night against Kansas State. Arizona won 97-78 at Utah in its Big XII opener on Saturday. Kansas State lost its Big XII opener 83-71 versus BYU. A 99-96 win over California in November is the only one by Kansas State over a Power Conference opponent in 2025-26.

Kansas State can match the balance of Arizona with all five starters averaging in double figures. All-American candidate P.J. Haggerty leads Kansas State, averging 23.0 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.6 assists. Kansas State is 197th nationally, averging 23.57 bench points per game.

Arizona will play a rare game when the opponent wants a faster tempo. Kansas State is 25th nationally, averaging 76.5 possessions per game and Arizona is 62nd with 74.6. Arizona is 10th nationally averaging 90.8 points per game and Kansas State is 23rd at 87.4.

Arizona should have a big advantage defensively, allowing 67.1 PPG. Kansas State allows 78.0 PPG. Expect Arizona to pound it inside with the tallest starter for Kansas State, 6'8 and the heaviest, 204 pounds. Mo Krivas and Koa Peat early and Tobe Awaka off the bench should dominate Kansas State.

Kansas State at Arizona: Game and TV information

Kansas State at Arizona will tipoff at 7:10 PM Mountain Standard Time on Fox Sports 1 with Jason Bennetti calling play-by-play, Bill Rafferty providing analysis.

Kansas State at Arizona FanDuel Sportsbook Odds

Arizona is a 20.5-point favorite over Kansas State per the FanDuel Sportsbook. Kansas State is +1600 on the money line and Arizona is -4500. The Over/under for Kansas State at Arizona is 168.5.

Arizona versus Kansas State series history

Kansas State leads the All-Time Series with Arizona 9-6. Kansas State won 73-70 in Manhattan in 2025 to end a three-game Arizona winning streak in the series. Arizona is 3-2 all-time against Kansas State in Tucson.