Kansas State at Arizona Injury and Inactive updates

Kansas State has several players on the injury report for the game at Arizona on Friday night. Arizona has a few players listed on the injury report. Kansas State has been decimated by injuries, which has significantly impacted their 1-2 start to the 2025 season.

Kansas State wide receiver Jerrand Bradley, who is third on Kansas State with 10 receptions and one touchdown and second with 152 yards, is out against Arizona. Kansas State running back Dylan Edwards is among the players listed as questionable with five-star tight end Linkon Cure.

Edwards was the third leading rusher for Kansas State in 2024, had a 71-yard punt return for a TD as Kansas State beat Arizona 31-7 last season and was the projected starting RB for the Wildcats in 2025. Cure is a five-star true freshman who has not played in 2025.

Projected starting left tackle George Fitzpatrick will be out through mid-October per Pete Nakos of On3. Several other Kansas State players who are listed as questionable are not impact players. The injuries to Bradley, Cure and Edwards have significantly impacted Kansas State offensively.

K-State head coach Chris Klieman says true freshman tight end Linkon Cure is traveling with the team and will be available against Arizona on Friday. Klieman adds that running back Dylan Edwards remains 50/50. pic.twitter.com/ZvceTQNa3R — D. Scott Fritchen (@DScottFritchen) September 11, 2025

Arizona tight end Tyler Powell is out for the season. Arizona head coach Brent Brennan stated earlier this week he did not have an update if RB Kedrick Reescano would play against Kansas State. Wildcats' defensive coordinator Danny Gonzalez told reporters on Tuesday he had no idea if edge rusher Tre Smith would play on Friday.

Arizona tight ends Keyan Burnett and Kellan Ford, who have not played this season, are also listed as questionable. Sam Olson, who had one reception for five yards and a TD in the season-opening 40-6 win over Hawaii, is the only catch by an Arizona TE this season.

Wide receiver Kris Hutson, who had two receptions for 51 yards in his Arizona debut in the 48-3 win over Weber State on Saturday, is the only other Arizona player on the injury report. Arizona has greater depth than in 2024 and other players have been productive with projected starters out in the first two weeks.