Kansas transfer Freddie Wallace 1st Arizona frontcourt addition through portal

Kansas 6'2 forward Freddie Wallace is the first transfer addition in the frontcourt for Arizona to the 2025-26 roster. Wallace is the second of five incoming Arizona transfers from another power conference program. Former Virginia guard Kamryn Kitchens announced her transfer to Arizona on Thursday.

Wallace medically redshirted last season at Kansas. Before Kansas, Wallace was a two-time Junior College All-American and became the all-time scoring leader at Butler Community College. Wallace averaged 18.4 points per game as a sophomore in 2023-24, with 14 games scoring at least 20.

Wallace will join the lone scholarship holdover on the Arizona roster, 6'2 Montaya Dew, in the Arizona frontcourt. As a sophomore for Butler, Wallace averaged 6.8 rebounds per game and shot 47.2 percent from the field. Originally from Lincoln, Nebraska, Wallace is the first incoming transfer for Arizona taller than 6'0.

Point guard Noelani Cornfield, 5'6 Kamryn Kitchen, 5'7 shooting guard Mickayla Perdue, 5'10 Tanyuel Welch and Kitchens to their 2025-26 roster. Arizona can have a maximum of 15 scholarship players on its roster. Expect Arizona to try and add at least six more scholarship players.

Cornfield, Dew, Perdue, Wallace and Welch are projected as the 2025-26 Arizona starting five, with Kitchens coming off the bench. Kitchens also redshirted during the 2025-26 season. Burke has created a good foundation for Arizona in 2025-26. The next step will be adding depth throughout the roster.

The frontcourt should be expected to continue being the target for Burke and her staff. Arizona also announced the addition of James Ewing as an assistant coach on Friday. Ewing was on Burke's staff during the last two seasons at Buffalo, where he specialized in the development of frontcourt players.

Burke and her staff have a major roster rebuilding job ahead of them, with Dew the only returning scholarship player. In just over a week since being named head coach, Burke has already added five players.