Kansas without freshman star Darryn Peterson against Arizona

Kansas beat writer Jordan Guskey reported about 20 minutes before tipoff that the Jawyhawks will be without star freshman guard Darryn Peterson on Monday night against Arizona. Peterson is averaging 20.5 points per game and 4.2 rebounds, but this will be the 11th game he has missed.

Kansas has frequently struggled to score this season when Peterson is out. Every other Kansas player averages under 15.0 points per game. Kansas does not have much depth. Only five Jayhawks average over 5.0 PPG in 2025-26.

Jamari McDowell will start in place of Peterson. McDowell averages 3.8 PPG. Elmarko Jackson, McDowell and Kohl Rosario should also be expected to receive playing time for Kansas on the wing with Peterson out. Jackson averages 4.7 PPG and Rosario 3.7.

Kansas will need more production offensively from forward Flory Bidunga and guards Melvin Council Jr. and Tre White without Peterson. Bidunga, Council and White are the only other Kansas players averaging in double figures.

Massive news from Lawrence. No Darryn Peterson tonight as Kansas hosts unbeaten and top-ranked Arizona. https://t.co/i8rXcEDcRk — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) February 10, 2026

Defending Kansas without Peterson

Arizona almost definitely already had game plans for when Peterson is in the game and when he is out. Arizona is already second defensively in KenPom. The challenge for Kansas will be far greater offensively without Peterson against an already tough matchup against the Arizona defense.

Kansas is 43rd in KenPom adjusted offensive efficiency and seventh in defense. On the defensive end for Kansas, they are tasked with facing the sixth-ranked Arizona offense in KenPom. Council will be the player to watch for Kansas with Peterson out.

Council averages 13.7 PPG, 4.8 rebounds and 5.1 assists. In a 77-76 overtime win at North Carolina State, Council scored 36 points. Arizona will likely focus on Bidunga, Council and White with Peterson out. Bidunga against Motiejus Krivas and Koa Peat inside will be another key matchup on Monday night.