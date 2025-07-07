Kendrick Perkins defends T.J. McConnell on Arizona alums' podcast

Appearing on the Mind the Game podcast with LeBron James and Steve Nash, Kevin Durant stated that he cannot see smaller guards succeeding in the modern NBA. ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins refuted the comments by Durant on the Road Trippin' podcast hosted by Arizona alums Channing Frye and Richard Jefferson.

Perkins gave Arizona Ring of Honor member T.J. McConnell as one of his examples of smaller guards succeeding in the NBA. McConnell, who is 6'1, just completed his 10th season in the NBA. McConnell will have an increased role for the Indiana Pacers in 2025-26.

Indiana lost Tyrese Haliburton with a torn achilles in game seven of the NBA finals that the Pacers lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder. Indiana general manager Kevin Pritchard announced on Monday that Haliburton will miss the entire 2025-26 season because of his torn achilles.

McConnell just completed his sixth season with Indiana. Perkins told Frye and Jefferson that McConnell could have been the NBA Finals Most Valuable Player if Indiana had beaten Oklahoma City. McConnell averaged 12.0 points per game, 3.6 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 2.1 steals on 55.2 percent shooting in the NBA Finals.

"If you’re 6’0″ or 6’1″ and you’re not a bulldog like a Davion Mitchell or Jrue Holiday on the defensive side, or a flat-out offensive savant like Kyrie, where you can score on seven-foot dudes easily, I just can’t see it." Kevin Durant

Depending on the interpretation of what Durant said, McConnell could be considered a bulldog. McConnell was repeatedly disruptive during the 2025 NBA Finals. McConnell averaged 3.1 defensive rebounds and had a 5.1 steal percentage in the 2025 NBA Finals.

"We're seeing guys like a TJ McConnell. We like it was a real thing that if the Pacers would have won, we would be sitting up here talking about TJ McConnell possibly being the (F'ing) Finals MVP." Kendrick Perkins

McConnell was fourth on Indiana in scoring, seventh in rebounds, second in assists and led the Pacers in steals and three-point field goal percentage despite playing the eighth most minutes on his team during the NBA Finals. It is not likely McConnell would have been NBA Finals MVP.

With Haliburton struggling with injuries, McConnell was critical for Indiana during their unlikely run that fell one game short of winning their first NBA Championship. With Haliburton out for the 2025-26 season, McConnell and Andrew Nembhard will become the primary point guards for Indiana.