Keshad Johnson and Pelle Larsson lead Miami Heat in NBA Summer League win

Alabama alum Kira Lewis led the Miami Heat with 16 points, with Arizona alums Keshad Johnson and Pelle Larsson scoring 15 each in a 93-79 win over the Golden State Warriors in the California Classic NBA Summer League. Johnson and Larsson had their second consecutive impactful performance for Miami.

Johnson was 6-9 from the field, 2-5 on three-point attempts and 1-2 from the free throw line with four rebounds and two assists, but Miami was -11 when he was in the game. Larsson was 5-10 from the field, 1-3 on three-point attempts, and 4-5 from the free throw line with five rebounds and four assists while finishing +28.

Former Arizona center Oumar Ballo had five points and one rebound for Miami. Miami took control during a decisive third quarter when they outscored Golden State 25-14. The Heat outscored the Warriors by one point in each of the other three quarters.

The biggest lead for Miami was 22. Golden State's biggest lead was two points. Miami was methodical in its win. Golden State outscored Miami 22-2 in fastbreak points. The difference in the game was Miami outshot Golden State 54.2 percent to 39.7 and outrebounded the Warriors 47-33.

Golden State and Miami concluded play in the California Classic on Tuesday. All of the teams in the California Classic and Salt Lake City Summer Leagues now move on to play in Las Vegas, which begins on Thursday. Miami will begin play in Las Vegas on Friday afternoon versus the Atlanta Hawks.

Miami is also scheduled to play the Boston Celtics on Monday and the Detroit Pistons on July 17 before the Las Vegas Summer League consolation rounds and playoffs begin on July 18. Johnson and Larsson are off to a good start building on their rookie year with Miami during the 2024-25 season.